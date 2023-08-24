Damian Lillard Confirms Trade Request, 'Would Just Prefer Not to Speak' About Blazers

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

In his first interview since requesting a trade to the Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard isn't saying much.

"I can say that there was [a trade request] and I would just prefer not to speak on the Trail Blazers," Lillard told Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

The All-Star guard asked for a trade in July and has been adamant about his desire to play for the Heat. While Portland continues to explore the trade market, there has not been much movement in fulfilling Lillard's request.

