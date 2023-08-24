X

    Damian Lillard Confirms Trade Request, 'Would Just Prefer Not to Speak' About Blazers

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 24, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 27: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts to a call during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Moda Center on March 27, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)
    Amanda Loman/Getty Images

    In his first interview since requesting a trade to the Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard isn't saying much.

    "I can say that there was [a trade request] and I would just prefer not to speak on the Trail Blazers," Lillard told Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

    The All-Star guard asked for a trade in July and has been adamant about his desire to play for the Heat. While Portland continues to explore the trade market, there has not been much movement in fulfilling Lillard's request.

