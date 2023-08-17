Win-Loss Predictions for Every Team Following Complete NBA 2023-24 Schedule Release

0 of 30

Harry How/Getty Images

The NBA's full 2023-24 schedule is out, which means it's time to break down the incoming win-loss records for all 30 teams.

Educated by the regular-season over/unders at FanDuel's Sportsbook and the fact that the league's total for wins has to match its total for losses, you'll find predictions for each squad below.

Before reading, though, bear in mind that we're firmly in the era of NBA parity. Thirteen of the 30 win totals from FanDuel are between 40 and 50. Only six teams eclipsed 50 wins last season. And 2022-23's best net rating (net points per 100 possessions) was below seven.

Just about every team in the league has a star talent. Most have at least two. On a given night, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner could get hot enough to beat a team like the Golden State Warriors, and no one would be shocked.

The predictions below will reflect today's talent-rich league.