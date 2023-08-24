X

    Report: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Draws 'Concrete' Transfer Interest from Al-Ittihad

    Adam WellsAugust 24, 2023

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on August 19, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
    Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

    Al-Ittihad is making another run at trying to land Mohamed Salah in a transfer from Liverpool.

    Per The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Saudi Arabia pro league club has "concrete" interest in signing Salah.

    Ornstein added it's "unclear" at this point if a deal will materialize and that Liverpool's stance "remains that Salah is not for sale."

    Ramy Abbas Issa, Salah's representative, previously dismissed reporters the 31-year-old superstar was looking to leave Liverpool by noting he wouldn't have re-signed with the club if that were the case.

    Ramy Abbas Issa @RamyCol

    If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn't have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC.

    Salah signed a three-year deal with the Reds in July 2022 that keeps him with the club through 2025 and pays him around $69 million.

    Per a recent report from Al Riyadh (h/t Jeorge Bird of the Daily Mail), Al-Ittihad was prepared to make Salah an offer of around $195.9 million for two years.

    The Saudi Pro League is becoming a major player on the world football stage thanks to several marquee player additions this summer. Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Jota and Fabinho have already joined Al-Ittihad on massive deals.

    Fabinho spent five seasons as Salah's teammate with Liverpool before making the move to Al-Ittihad. The Reds also lost Jordan Henderson when he agreed to a transfer deal with another Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ettifaq, on July 27.

    This doesn't even include Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr on a two-year deal estimated to be worth $220.2 million.

    Salah has been with Liverpool since 2017 when he agreed to a transfer from Roma. The club has finished in the top five in the Premier League table in each of his first six seasons, including a title in 2019-20.

    In 220 career Premier League games with the Reds, Salah has scored 138 goals. He notched his first goal of the 2023-24 season in Saturday's 3-1 win over AFC Bournemouth.