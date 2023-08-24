Report: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Draws 'Concrete' Transfer Interest from Al-Ittihad

Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Al-Ittihad is making another run at trying to land Mohamed Salah in a transfer from Liverpool.

Per The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Saudi Arabia pro league club has "concrete" interest in signing Salah.

Ornstein added it's "unclear" at this point if a deal will materialize and that Liverpool's stance "remains that Salah is not for sale."

Ramy Abbas Issa, Salah's representative, previously dismissed reporters the 31-year-old superstar was looking to leave Liverpool by noting he wouldn't have re-signed with the club if that were the case.

Salah signed a three-year deal with the Reds in July 2022 that keeps him with the club through 2025 and pays him around $69 million.

Per a recent report from Al Riyadh (h/t Jeorge Bird of the Daily Mail), Al-Ittihad was prepared to make Salah an offer of around $195.9 million for two years.

The Saudi Pro League is becoming a major player on the world football stage thanks to several marquee player additions this summer. Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Jota and Fabinho have already joined Al-Ittihad on massive deals.

Fabinho spent five seasons as Salah's teammate with Liverpool before making the move to Al-Ittihad. The Reds also lost Jordan Henderson when he agreed to a transfer deal with another Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ettifaq, on July 27.

This doesn't even include Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr on a two-year deal estimated to be worth $220.2 million.

Salah has been with Liverpool since 2017 when he agreed to a transfer from Roma. The club has finished in the top five in the Premier League table in each of his first six seasons, including a title in 2019-20.

In 220 career Premier League games with the Reds, Salah has scored 138 goals. He notched his first goal of the 2023-24 season in Saturday's 3-1 win over AFC Bournemouth.