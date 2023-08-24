Prime Video Drops Trailer for 'Kelce' Documentary on Jason Kelce's 2022 Eagles Season

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

While the offensive line typically isn't a glamorous position in the NFL, veteran center Jason Kelce has become one of the faces of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, the 35-year-old is the subject of a feature-length documentary that takes a deep look at his 2022 season. Kelce is set to be released on Prime Video on Sept. 12, and the trailer dropped on Thursday:

According to a press release, "Kelce is an intimate and emotional feature-length documentary that chronicles Philadelphia Eagles team captain and All-Pro center Jason Kelce's 2022 season, which began with him confronting one of the most challenging decisions any professional athlete will ever face—is now the time to hang it up?"

The documentary will cover Philadelphia's run to Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, where Kelce was pitted against his brother Travis Kelce. The two of them also started their New Heights podcast last season, which also will be featured in the doc.

A six-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro selection, Kelce is set to begin his 13th season in the NFL. He's spent the entirety of his career in Philadelphia after being drafted in the sixth round in 2011.

Two days after the release of the documentary, Kelce and the Eagles will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 14 in the first Thursday Night Football game on Prime of the 2023 season.