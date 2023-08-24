Shannon Sharpe Announces 'First Take' Move with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Photoshop

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Two months after saying goodbye to FS1 and Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe confirmed he is heading to ESPN.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a photoshopped picture of the famous Dwyane Wade-LeBron James moment with his own face on James' body, Stephen A. Smith's face on Wade's body and the First Take logo in the background.

The move has been expected after Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reported on Aug. 17 that Sharpe was going to join ESPN's daily debate show on Mondays and Tuesdays during the NFL season.

Sharpe had been the co-host of Undisputed, along with Skip Bayless, since the show launched in 2016.

There were some tense moments on the air between Sharpe and Bayless, most notably in a segment about Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Sharpe didn't offer a specific reason as to why he was leaving the FS1 show. He was gracious toward Bayless during his final episode on June 13.

Glasspiegel reported on June 1 that Sharpe agreed to a buyout with Fox Sports that would allow him to leave the network. He stayed with the show through the end of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

Sharpe joins a list of First Take contributors that already includes Chris Russo, Michael Irvin, Tim Tebow, Domonique Foxworth and JJ Redick, among others.

Smith has been the star of First Take since he joined the show in 2012. Molly Qerim has been the primary host of the program since 2015.