Browns' Kellen Mond Pulled Off Waivers After Dobbs Reportedly Traded to Cardinals

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It appears Kellen Mond will be staying with the Cleveland Browns after all.

After the team announced on Thursday that Mond had been waived, the signal-caller was pulled back off waivers after Joshua Dobbs was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will reportedly be the backup to starter Deshaun Watson.

A third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Mond was picked up off waivers by the Browns in August of last year. He didn't appear in a game for Cleveland during the 2022 season.

Mond played in all three of the Browns' preseason games this summer and threw for 297 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while completing 58.2 percent of his passes.

Thompson-Robinson was selected in the fifth round of this year's draft out of UCLA and he's quickly impressed with his poise and athleticism. The 23-year-old has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 348 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He helped lead Cleveland to a comeback win over the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game to kick off the preseason.

The Browns are hoping to get a full season out of Watson, who served an 11-game suspension last season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after he was accused by over two dozen women of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions.

Cleveland signed him to a five-year, $230 million deal after trading three first-round picks to the Houston Texans to acquire him.

Should Watson have to miss any time this season, Thompson-Robinson appears to be next in line, though Mond remains an option.