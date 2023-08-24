Trey Lance Rumors: NFL Execs Reveal What 49ers Could Get for QB in Potential Trade

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

If Trey Lance's future in the NFL is not with the San Francisco 49ers, executives around the league are split on what the team might be able to get in a trade for the 23-year-old quarterback.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe spoke to high-ranking decision-makers from eight different teams to gauge what the trade market for Lance might look like.

On the high side of things, three executives told Howe the 49ers could "maybe" get a second-round draft pick "if a team is desperate enough," or at least a third-rounder with the possibility of an additional late-round pick.

Everyone else surveyed said a late day-three pick would be a "best-case scenario" for San Francisco, "with a couple who were skeptical the Niners could move him at all."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Sam Darnold will be the team's No. 2 quarterback going into the regular season, and Lance's future is "unclear."

In a later interview with Mark Willard and Dan Dibley on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco (h/t Kyle Madson of Niners Wire), Pelissero indicated Lance might be the No. 4 quarterback on the team behind Brandon Allen.

"I think it's also that they've seen enough now through the course of camp that they know that they're gonna keep Sam (Darnold) and Brandon (Allen) on the roster in addition to Brock (Purdy)," Pelissero said, "so Trey's sort of the odd man out here."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Lance didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, but the expectation is he will be back with the team on Thursday.

Shanahan also said he anticipates Lance will play in Friday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 49ers traded four picks, including a swap of first-rounders in 2021 and their own first-round selections in 2022 and 2023, to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

They used that selection to take Lance with the idea he would be their long-term answer at quarterback. Instead, he's started four games over the past two seasons. Brock Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, passed him on their depth chart with his performance in five regular-season starts at the end of last season after injuries to Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.