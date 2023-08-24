FIFA Opens Disciplinary Review of Spain's Luis Rubiales After Kissing Jenni Hermoso

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales is under review by FIFA's disciplinary committee for his unsolicited kiss on Women's World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso.

Per ESPN's Sam Marsden, FIFA released a statement on Thursday that read, "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has informed Rubiales that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final."

The incident occurred while Rubiales was presenting medals to the Spain players after the team defeated England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

Marsden noted that Rubiales' actions "sparked outrage within and outside Spain," and Hermoso said in a statement through her players' union on Wednesday that such actions should "never go unpunished."

"The events may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code," the FIFA statement continued. "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will only provide further information on these disciplinary proceedings once it has issued a final decision on the matter. FIFA reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behavior to the contrary."

This isn't the only questionable action by Rubiales. Per Marsden, he has also "been condemned for grabbing his crotch, the manner in which he hugged and kissed other players on their cheeks and throwing Athenea del Castillo over his shoulder."

The 46-year-old initially was bullish in the face of criticism, going as far as to call his critics "idiots." He later changed his tune by posting a video of him apologizing, but Spain's acting Prime Minster Pedro Sánchez called his apology "insufficient and inadequate."

Rubiales has been called upon to resign by other government ministers, and his actions were denounced by multiple institutions.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation is set to hold a meeting on Friday to address the incident and the fallout, putting Rubiales under the spotlight and raising questions about his future in his current position.