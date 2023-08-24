Gilas Pilipinas vs. DR: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time since 1978—and only the second time overall—the Philippines is serving as a host country for the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Philippine Arena is sure to be packed Friday in support of the home team, as the Philippines will be playing a first-round matchup in front of its supporters.

However, if the Philippines hopes to get off to a strong start in the 2023 edition of this tournament, it will have to pull off an upset victory to get to 1-0.

The Dominican Republic will be facing the Philippines, and it will have one of the NBA's top players on its side. Karl-Anthony Towns is suiting up for the D.R., which has a solid opportunity to finish in first in Group A during pool play.

Here's everything else you need to know about this first-round FIBA World Cup matchup between the Dominican Republic and the Philippines.

Gilas Pilipinas vs. Dominican Republic Information

Date: Friday, Aug. 25

Start Time: 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Courtside 1891

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Gilas Pilipinas +525; Dominican Republic -750

Preview

It had been 10 years since Karl-Anthony Towns had represented the Dominican Republic in international competition. Now, the 27-year-old forward will aim to lead the country on a strong run through the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Towns isn't the only player on the Dominican Republic's roster with NBA experience, though. The country's team also features center Angel Delgado (a former Seton Hall University standout who briefly played for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019) and Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones.

"We are extremely talented," Quinones recently said, per Ralph Edwin Villanueva of The Philippine Star. "I feel like our depth is what is gonna make us go far here, and I am excited for what we have in store."

This is only the fourth FIBA World Cup appearance for the Dominican Republic, which has now qualified for each of the past three editions of the event (also 2014 and 2019). However, the country has never placed better than 12th.

It's possible the D.R. could fare better this time. It has the second-best odds of finishing first in Group A (+150), behind only Italy (-165).

The Philippines (+1600 to win Group A) is more of an underdog. However, the country's roster isn't completely void of NBA talent.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is the top player on the Philippines squad, and the 31-year-old could make a positive impact in his first FIBA World Cup appearance. He's also looking forward to the home-court advantage that the Philippines will have as one of the three host nations (along with Japan and Indonesia).

"Seeing the love people have for basketball there, I wouldn't be surprised if every game is sold out," Clarkson said, per Andrew Rembacz of Sports Illustrated. "It's going to be really loud there, and everybody is going to feel that love and support when you walk around the city, while playing games."

The Philippines will be making its seventh appearance in the FIBA World Cup. It placed 21st in 2014, then 32nd in 2019. The country has previously won a bronze medal at the event, but that came during its inaugural appearance in 1954.

The top two teams from each of the eight groups in pool play will advance to the second round. From that point on, it will be a single-elimination tournament featuring the 16 remaining teams to determine a champion.

If the Philippines are going to make a surprise run, it would help to make a statement victory in its opener vs. the Dominican Republic on Friday.

