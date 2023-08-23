X

    49ers' Kyle Shanahan 'Really Hoping' Trey Lance Remains with Team amid Trade Rumors

    Adam WellsAugust 23, 2023

    San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on as San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
    AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham

    As the San Francisco 49ers prepare to go into the regular season with Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold as their top two quarterbacks, Trey Lance's future with the organization is very unclear at the moment.

    In an interview with KNBR's Tom Tolbert and Adam Copeland, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he is "really hoping" Lance will remain with the team.

    KNBR @KNBR

    Kyle Shanahan on KNBR: "Starting about 10 days ago, Sam really separated himself."<br><br>Listen to the full interview today at 4:50 p.m. w/ <a href="https://twitter.com/byronjr23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@byronjr23</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/Adamcopes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Adamcopes</a> <br><br>📻: <a href="https://t.co/TkGRUNCmSJ">https://t.co/TkGRUNCmSJ</a><br>🖥️: <a href="https://t.co/xIxyDoWxFM">https://t.co/xIxyDoWxFM</a> <a href="https://t.co/ONN7udrBQL">pic.twitter.com/ONN7udrBQL</a>

    NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day Darnold beat out Lance to be San Francisco's No. 2 quarterback, leaving Lance's future "unclear."

