49ers' Kyle Shanahan 'Really Hoping' Trey Lance Remains with Team amid Trade Rumors

As the San Francisco 49ers prepare to go into the regular season with Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold as their top two quarterbacks, Trey Lance's future with the organization is very unclear at the moment.

In an interview with KNBR's Tom Tolbert and Adam Copeland, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he is "really hoping" Lance will remain with the team.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day Darnold beat out Lance to be San Francisco's No. 2 quarterback, leaving Lance's future "unclear."

