Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Talks Missing Camp: 'My Teammates Understood What Was Going On'

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was not on the field for significant time this offseason because he was on the physically unable to perform list, but he said his teammates understood the situation.

"I was just, you know, being cautious," he told reporters. "My teammates need me, so I want to be there for my teammates. That's all it was. You know, my teammates understood what was going on. It's all good now, I'm out here."

Eric Edholm of NFL.com noted Dobbins was placed on the PUP list and absent for summer workouts and part of training camp because of a knee injury.

Yet both the running back and head coach John Harbaugh suggested contract concerns may have played a factor in his absence as well.

Dobbins is now back with the team after being activated and even went as far as to say he feels "amazing" and hopes to be a Raven for the rest of his career.

His return is part of an impressive offseason for the Baltimore offense, which has quarterback Lamar Jackson back on a new contract, drafted wide receiver Zay Flowers and signed veteran pass-catcher Odell Beckham Jr.

Dobbins still has plenty to prove in large part because injuries have played such a factor in his career to this point.

The Ohio State product missed the 2021 season with a knee injury and appeared in just eight games last year. When he does play he is effective, as evident by the 5.9 yards per carry he has averaged through 23 total games since the Ravens selected him with a second-round pick.

There should be plenty of room to run with defenses focused on stopping Jackson, Flowers and Beckham, and his ability to take advantage of that could make the difference in a difficult AFC North that also features the Cincinnati Bengals.

It seems like Dobbins has his teammates' support, and he could become one of the league's best backs if he can stay healthy for an entire season.