Trey Lance Trade Rumors: 49ers Have Been Shopping QB; No 'Significant' Offers Made

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

After deciding to explore trades for Trey Lance on Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly have been ready to move on from the 2021 No. 3 pick for quite some time now.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the 49ers front office has been "shopping" the third-year quarterback "for much of the offseason." However, there hasn't been much interest in him, as San Francisco "never received a significant trade offer."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that the 49ers are "exploring options" with Lance after Sam Darnold was named the backup quarterback behind starter Brock Purdy. Matt Barrows of The Athletic noted that Lance was absent from Wednesday's practice after Darnold was given the No. 2 job.

After recovering from a broken ankle suffered in Week 2 of the 2022 season, Lance has appeared in both of San Francisco's preseason games and put up respectable numbers of 285 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while completing 22 of his 33 passes. However, he's reportedly struggled at times throughout training camp.

Lance has only appeared in eight games over his first two NFL seasons. His lack of playing time came after he played just one game in 2020 before entering the NFL draft. He has a record of 2-2 as a starter and career numbers of 797 passing yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 54.9 percent of his passes.

The 23-year-old's production is a far cry from what the 49ers expected when they traded two additional first-round picks to move up from No. 12 to select him third overall. Lance's lack of consistency coupled with the emergence of Purdy derailed his chances of being the team's franchise quarterback.

It's clear that Lance's days in San Francisco are numbered, but it remains to be seen if any teams are willing to trade anything substantial to acquire an unproven commodity.