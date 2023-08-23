Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: 2 Offers Submitted; Colts Set Tuesday Deadline for Deal

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Running back Jonathan Taylor is reportedly working on a deadline to find a trade away from the Indianapolis Colts.

ESPN's Stephen Holder reported Wednesday that Indianapolis gave Taylor and his representatives a Tuesday deadline to find a suitable trade. The Colts gave the running back permission to seek out a deal, and Holder noted six teams have asked about his availability, while two have actually discussed offers with Indianapolis.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Miami Dolphins are among the six teams that have reached out.

The Colts are looking for quite the return if there is a trade to be made.

According to Holder, the AFC South club wants a first-round pick or a combination of picks it deems similarly valuable to a first-rounder if it is going to trade the 24-year-old. While Taylor is among the best running backs in the league when healthy, that's an expensive ask for someone coming off an injury who is entering the last year of his contract at a position seen as more replaceable than many others.

A Tuesday deadline isn't particularly surprising.

That's the day teams must trim their rosters to 53. Taylor's future will be under the spotlight when such a decision needs to be made, as he is on the active-physically unable-to-perform list.

If he is placed on the reserve-PUP, he will miss at least the first four weeks of the season. If the Colts don't trade him, they either have to activate him or take that next step by the Tuesday deadline.

There's certainly plenty for other teams to consider, especially one like Miami.

Running backs may be devalued as a whole, but the Dolphins could use a game-changer at the position given their overall roster makeup. They have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the outside at wide receiver, which largely prevents opposing defenses from stacking the box to deal with their rushing attack.

Having someone like Taylor, who led the league in carries (332), rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18) and rushing yards per game (106.5) in 2021, would put defenses in quite the pick-your-poison situation.

Miami is also in a loaded AFC East division, and adding someone like Taylor could be the difference in the race for a coveted playoff spot.