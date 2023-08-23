Broncos' Russell Wilson Says He Doesn't Feel Pressure: 'I Don't Run from It'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Russell Wilson's first year in Denver was nothing short of an abject failure. As the spotlight shines on him as Broncos fans expect a return to form, Wilson said he is not feeling any additional pressure.

"Do I feel the pressure? No. I don't run from it. I look forward to it. I run to it, if anything," Wilson told reporters Wednesday. "We as a team, we're all in this together. We're all searching for one thing and that's to get better every day. I'm not looking too far ahead. All the guys are trying to learn as much as we can from today's practice and use that experience."

Wilson suffered through the worst season of his NFL career in 2022, throwing for 3,524 yards and 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions while completing a career-low 60.5 percent of his passes.

The Broncos went 4-11 in Wilson's 15 starts, which led directly to the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. While much of the blame has been laid at Hackett's feet for Denver's struggles—new Broncos coach Sean Payton called it "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL"—Wilson now stands to face most of the pressure.

Payton is a highly accomplished NFL coach whose offenses ranked among the league's best throughout his tenure in New Orleans. If the Broncos struggle in Payton's first season in Denver, odds are Wilson will be feeling a lot more pressure than he's letting on now.