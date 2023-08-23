Rory McIlroy: Tiger Woods' Presence on PGA Tour Policy Board 'Has Been Felt Already'

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has not wasted any time since being named to the PGA Tour's policy board.

Rory McIlroy said Woods has hit the ground running since being added to the board earlier this month.

"Tiger being on the board, I think it's meaningful that he's on it, that he's engaged," McIlroy said, per Evin Priest of Golf Digest. "He's certainly been spending more time on it than I have. He's been talking to some people. He's been talking to a lot of people. He's really engaged in just trying to get the best outcome for the players on the PGA Tour. I think his difference has been felt already. His presence on there will only continue to grow as we head towards that December 31st deadline."

