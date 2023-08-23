Tua Tagovailoa on Ryan Clark: Would Appreciate It If You Kept My Name out Your Mouth

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa didn't take too kindly to recent remarks made by ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark about his physique.

Clark, who played 13 seasons in the NFL from 2002 to '14, said in a segment on NFL Live earlier this week that Tagovailoa looked like he "wasn't in the gym" much during the offseason and his body looks "thick."

Asked about those comments after Wednesday's practice, the Miami Dolphins quarterback said he "would appreciate it if you kept my name out your mouth."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.