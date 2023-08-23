X

    Texans' C.J. Stroud to Start Final Preseason Game over Davis Mills amid QB1 Battle

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 23, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 19: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Houston, Texas. The Dolphins defeated the Texans 28-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans announced C.J. Stroud will start at quarterback for the team's final preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

    Ryans has yet to determine his QB1 for the start of the regular season as Stroud and Davis Mills vie for the job.

