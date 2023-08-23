Ezekiel Elliott: 'Importance' of RB with Patriots Led to Contract After Cowboys Exit

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott didn't get lavished with a massive contract to sign with the Patriots, but he said the running back's role in the offense played a factor in him coming to New England.

"The importance of the back in this offense. This is definitely a team that wants to run the ball and wants to be balanced," Elliott told the team's website.

Elliott signed a one-year, $3 million contract that could be worth up to $6 million with incentives. The agreement came after Elliott languished on the market for five months following his release from the Dallas Cowboys.

The Ohio State product compiled 876 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022, his seventh season in Dallas. The Cowboys moved on during the offseason in favor of pushing Tony Pollard to a starting role and filling out the rest of the depth chart with low-cost options.

Elliott projects as the backup behind Rhamondre Stevenson and should get plenty of early-down work. Stevenson recorded his first 1,000-yard rushing season a year ago and is stellar in the passing game, but Elliott could wind up replacing him on some obvious passing downs due to his blocking ability.

Ty Montgomery II and Pierre Strong Jr. could also make the roster behind Stevenson and Elliott.