Fantasy Alert: Nick Chubb Expects to Catch More Passes in Browns' Offense in 2023

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Nick Chubb is already one of the top players in fantasy football, but managers preparing for their draft before the start of the regular season will be very interested in a new wrinkle the Cleveland Browns plan to add to his game this season.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday's practice, Chubb spoke about being a bigger factor in the passing game opening up the offense in 2023.

"I think it will, not knowing what we're going to do if I'm in the game," he said. "Last year I was just mostly first, second downs, so it kind of gave them an idea of what we were going to do. But hopefully this year it will be different with me doing more things."

If there's been a flaw in Chubb's game throughout his NFL career, it's his lack of opportunities as a receiver. The four-time Pro Bowler has only had one season with more than 30 receptions (36 in 2019).

It hasn't significantly impacted Chubb's fantasy value. He was the No. 6 running back in PPR leagues last season and has finished as a top-13 back in each of the past four years.

Kareem Hunt's departure—he's still a free agent, but let's assume the Browns won't attempt to bring him back—opens up a lot of opportunities for Cleveland's running backs in the passing game.

Hunt's 44 targets and 35 receptions in 2022 would have been the second-highest single-season totals of Chubb's career.

If there is a reason to be concerned that Chubb's receiving production won't change much, it's because of Deshaun Watson. The Browns quarterback has never really been one to check it down to his running backs.

Duke Johnson is the most successful receiving back who has played with Watson in the NFL. He turned 62 targets into 44 receptions, 410 yards and three touchdowns for the Houston Texans in 2019. But that was also when Will Fuller, Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee missed multiple games due to injuries.

The Browns have a solid receiving corps on paper with Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku at tight end.

As long as the Browns are keeping Chubb on the field for all three downs this season, he's got the potential to be the No. 1 overall player in fantasy because of what he does running the football.

If Watson starts looking Chubb's way in the passing game early in the season, keep an eye out because it wouldn't be a surprise if he flirts with 2,000 yards from scrimmage.