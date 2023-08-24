Celtics Players Under Most Pressure Entering 2023-24 NBA Season

1 of 3

Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Jaylen Brown shouldn't have much to prove at this point of his career. Not when he's a two-time All-Star and recent All-NBA selection who has entrenched himself among the Association's top two-way talents.



But an offseason boost to his bank account—the richest contract signed in league history—puts a unique spotlight around him. Being really good is no longer good enough.



Greatness is no longer the hope; it's the expectation. One more leap might move Brown into that tier, but it's the hardest jump to make in this league. It means either eliminating flaws or minimizing them to the point of being nearly indecipherable. Brown's limitations—namely as a shot-creator and playmaker—became a little too obvious in the most recent conference finals, during which he posted a grisly 41.8/16.3/66.7 shooting and totaled 12 turnovers in the final two tilts.



He won't justify the historic pay raise in a single season, but tightening his handle, upping his efficiency and improving his defensive consistency would loudly hint he'll wind up earning his keep. If he can't make those improvements, though, Boston's season could fall short of championship expectations and spark yet another round of debates about the long-term viability of the Brown-Jayson Tatum tandem.

