Cowboys' Brandin Cooks Won't Fly Plane Until After NFL Season amid Jerry Jones Remark

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been grounded indefinitely.

Cooks made it clear he'll likely refrain from flying during the 2023 NFL season.

"That was probably the last flight of the year,'' he said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr. "I'd obviously never do anything like that during the regular season. We'll get back to it after February."

Cooks, who's a licensed pilot, recently took teammates Micah Parsons and Stephon Gilmore on a flight around Seattle when the Cowboys were in town for a preseason game.

Team owner Jerry Jones made his thoughts on the matter pretty clear Tuesday.

"One thing I want to do is chastise Cooks for getting in that airplane with the best part of the team and flying up there with them, looking around Seattle," he told reporters. "Boy, I'm glad I didn't know that was going on. But I would have to tell him part-time pilots, in my mind, are not the way to go."

Cooks explained how he always flies with a co-pilot, so he wasn't the only person behind the controls during his last adventure. Still, he understood Jones' perspective given how valuable he, Parsons and Gilmore will be to the Cowboys' fortunes.

The veteran pass-catcher is entering his first year in Dallas after the team acquired him from the Houston Texans this spring. The coaching staff and front office are counting on him to help ease the burden on CeeDee Lamb and make life a little easier for star quarterback Dak Prescott.