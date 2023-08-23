Fantasy Football 2023: Latest Injury News and Expert Reaction

Fantasy Football 2023: Latest Injury News and Expert ReactionAugust 23, 2023
We're entering the final week of the 2023 NFL preseason. This means that it's time for fantasy enthusiasts, who haven't already, to begin prepping for their drafts.
A lot goes into crafting a successful draft strategy, and knowledge is a powerful tool. Recognizing which players are in good situations and/or have performed well in the past is a great way to start.
It's also vital to know how position battles are unfolding and, unfortunately, where some of the biggest injuries have occurred.
Injuries in the preseason and training camp are obviously far more important for the players and teams involved. However, that doesn't negate the fact that they do impact the fantasy landscape.
Here, we'll delve into some of the biggest recent injuries, the potential fantasy implications and any relevant expert advice from around the web. All analysis is based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Terry McLaurin Toe Injury Includes 'No Major Damage'
Washington Commanders standout receiver Terry McLaurin suffered a toe injury in Monday's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. It was a concern for fantasy managers, as the 27-year-old has consistently performed as a high-end WR2 and remains an early draft target.
McLaurin is the 46th-ranked overall player in FantasyPros' PPR rankings.
The good news is that McLaurin's injury doesn't appear to be significant.
"McLaurin had an MRI on a toe injury that showed no major damage, a person with knowledge of the tests said," Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press wrote on Tuesday. "...The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team is not yet required to provide injury updates at this stage of the preseason."
While there's still a chance that McLaurin won't be at 100 percent to open the season, RotoBaller's Keith Hernandez believes he can be drafted with confidence:
"McLaurin is Washington's unquestioned wideout with WR2 appeal in fantasy leagues, even with quarterback Sam Howell entering his first year as the starter under center."
Second-year receiver Jahan Dotson will likely operate as Washington's No. 1 target if McLaurin does miss time, but the injury doesn't appear serious enough to significantly boost Dotson's draft stock.
Miles Sanders Plans to be Ready for Week 1
With the Philadelphia Eagles last season, running back Miles Sanders was a Pro Bowl talent who racked up 1,347 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns. Now with the Carolina Panthers, Sanders has been dealing with a groin injury but plans to be ready for Week 1.
"Absolutely," Sanders said, per ESPN's David Newton.
Being healthy is a good start for Sanders, but he'll need much more to go his way to replicate last season's success. The 26-year-old benefited tremendously from running behind one of the league's best offensive lines and from the attention Jalen Hurts garnered as a dual-threat.
NBC Sports' Matthew Berry views Sanders as a boom-or-bust candidate:
"The worst case scenario ...is that he's a committee back who's not scoring and not using the passing game, and he gets banged up, and you get 12 games out of him," Berry said on Fantasy Football Happy Hour (beginning at the 8:10 mark).
Carolina's suspect offensive line, Sanders' recent lack of PPR production and the presence of running back Chuba Hubbard do make Sanders a bit of a risk as FantasyPros' 61st-ranked player.
Managers targeting Sanders, though, should expect him to be healthy to start the season.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks
Rookie receivers can produce in fantasy, with 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson (83 catches, 1,103 yards, 4 TDs) being a terrific recent example.
The Seattle Seahawks made Jaxon Smith-Njigba the first receiver off the board in April's draft, and expectations were high for the rookie. Despite playing alongside talented receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Smith-Njigba is the 82nd overall player in FantasyPros' rankings.
However, the Ohio State product underwent wrist surgery on Tuesday and may not be ready for the start of his inaugural campaign.
"We're going to be [optimistic] about it. Three, four weeks, we'll see what happens. We don't know yet," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Hernandez believes that Smith-Njigba is still worth targeting as a potential starter:
"This injury will make fantasy managers a bit more hesitant to reach on the rookie pass-catcher, but he's still worth considering as a WR3/4 in redraft leagues. If JSN does miss Week 1, Cade Johnson could jump in as the No. 3 wideout."
Johnson, who had just two catches for 21 yards in 2022, isn't really worth picking up in season-long leagues. As Hernandez pointed out, though, he could have some low-end sleeper value for Week 1—something to ponder for DFS fans.
*Fantasy rankings from FantasyPros.