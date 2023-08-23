Fantasy Football 2023: Latest Injury News and Expert Reaction

0 of 3

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

We're entering the final week of the 2023 NFL preseason. This means that it's time for fantasy enthusiasts, who haven't already, to begin prepping for their drafts.



A lot goes into crafting a successful draft strategy, and knowledge is a powerful tool. Recognizing which players are in good situations and/or have performed well in the past is a great way to start.



It's also vital to know how position battles are unfolding and, unfortunately, where some of the biggest injuries have occurred.



Injuries in the preseason and training camp are obviously far more important for the players and teams involved. However, that doesn't negate the fact that they do impact the fantasy landscape.



Here, we'll delve into some of the biggest recent injuries, the potential fantasy implications and any relevant expert advice from around the web. All analysis is based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

