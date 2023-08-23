Report: Reggie Bush to File Defamation Suit Against NCAA for 'Pay-for-Play' Statement

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Former USC and NFL running back Reggie Bush is reportedly filing a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA in relation to a statement the organization released about him in 2021.

According to ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, Bush plans to file the lawsuit Wednesday after an NCAA spokesperson said two years ago that he was part of a "pay-for-play arrangement" at USC.

After new name, image and likeness (NIL) rules allowed college athletes to start getting compensated in 2021, Bonagura inquired with the NCAA about whether the modifications could lead to Bush having his records reinstated and Heisman Trophy returned.

A spokesperson insisted that would not be the case, saying: "Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements. The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools."

Bush won the Heisman in 2005, but he vacated it in 2010 after an NCAA investigation determined that he and his family received gifts from a sports agent during his time at USC.

Per Bonagura, Bush's legal representation released a statement on the lawsuit, saying: "The lawsuit is based on the NCAA maliciously attacking his character through a completely false and highly offensive statement that was widely reported in the media and substantially and irreparably damaged his reputation."

The law firm subsequently stated: "The NCAA's statement is completely false and highly offensive. The NCAA knew Mr. Bush was never even accused of, involved in, much less sanctioned for any 'pay-for-play arrangement,' which never occurred."

Although an NCAA investigation found that Bush and his family received several improper benefits, including cash and a home in San Diego, it was never definitively found that he agreed to play at USC in exchange for those gifts.

Bonagura reported that Bush is hoping to have his Heisman Trophy returned, but that likely cannot happen unless the NCAA restores his records.

In addition to Bush having his records stricken, USC was forced to vacate the 2005 season, which saw it go 12-1 and lose to Texas in an all-time classic national championship game.

Bush was an electric and dominant force in 2005, rushing for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns, while averaging a remarkable 8.7 yards per carry. He also caught 37 passes for 478 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored a punt return touchdown.

He went on to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft to the New Orleans Saints, and he would enjoy an 11-year NFL career with the Saints, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

The NCAA has yet to comment on the lawsuit, but Bush plans to speak on it at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday.