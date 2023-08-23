Steelers Who Need Strong Preseason Finish to Make 53-Man Roster

0 of 3

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a good problem on their hands with the selection of their 53-man roster.

Pittsburgh's young players on offense made leaps in training camp. Darnell Washington and Calvin Austin III will be roster locks and potential difference-makers in the regular season.

The success of the younger offensive skill-position players makes a few veterans vulnerable going into Thursday's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mike Tomlin and his coaching staff must debate if keeping six wide receivers or four tight ends is possible with the help the team needs on defense.

The Steelers will need help in the secondary between now and Week 1, and that means one or two potential roster spots could be taken away from players who are on the fringe of the roster already.