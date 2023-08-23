Aces' A'ja Wilson Ties Liz Cambage's Record 53 Points in Win vs. Dream

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson further cemented her case for a second straight WNBA MVP award with a historic performance on Tuesday.

Wilson tied the WNBA all-time record for points in a single game, scoring 53 points in a 112-100 win over the Atlanta Dream. She is the third player to score 50 points in a WNBA game, joining Liz Cambage, who set the record in 2018, and Riquna Williams, who scored 51 in 2013.

In addition to shooting 16-of-23 from the field, Wilson went 20-of-21 from the free throw line. She had only one three-pointer while also adding seven rebounds and four blocks. Her previous season-high in points was 40, which came less than two weeks ago in a win over the Washington Mystics.

Behind Wilson's exceptional performance, the Aces improved to 29-4 to maintain the league's best record.

Wilson is battling with New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart for this season's MVP award, which would be the fourth of her career. Stewart has been excellent in leading the Liberty (25-7) to the second-best record in the league, but Wilson may have pulled away in the race with Tuesday's dominant outing.