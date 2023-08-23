NFL Free Agents 2023: Predictions for Biggest Names Left on Market

NFL Free Agents 2023: Predictions for Biggest Names Left on MarketAugust 23, 2023
As we enter the final week of the 2023 NFL preseason, a lot of focus is rightfully on the players who are currently on camp rosters—and on those who could be left off during the August 29 cut to 53 players.
However, a few quality names are still floating around the free-agent market who would be terrific additions at or around cutdown day. Notable figures like Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott and Jadeveon Clowney have agreed to deals in recent days, but the market has not dried.
Below, we'll examine some of the biggest names remaining on the free-agent market, dive into any relevant recent buzz and make a few predictions.
Who's left? What can they offer in 2023? Where might they land? Let's take a look.
RB Kareem Hunt
With Cook joining the New York Jets and Elliott landing with the New England Patriots, Kareem Hunt is probably the biggest name left on the running back market.
The 28-year-old led the league in rushing as a 2017 rookie, has averaged 4.5 yards per carry for his career and averaged 972 scrimmage yards per season despite spending the last four behind Nick Chubb.
Hunt has met with the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings this offseason, and according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, he will "remain in contact" with New Orleans.
While the Colts recently added Kenyan Drake as insurance, Indianapolis is a destination to watch following the latest Jonathan Taylor news.
Taylor is still working back from last year's ankle injury, but he is unhappy with his contract and has been given permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Complicating matters is the fact that the 24-year-old remains on the physically unable to perform list. By August 29, he must be activated or moved to the reserve/PUP list, where he would be required to miss four games.
The closer we get to that date with Taylor's situation unresolved, the more likely it is that Indy will add a veteran like Hunt.
Prediction: Hunt signs with Indianapolis
Edge Carlos Dunlap
With Clowney agreeing to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, we may see some movement on the veteran pass-rusher market.
While there aren't many young-but-proven players still available, there are a couple of older vets who have shown they can still help teams win. Carlos Dunlap is one of them.
The 34-year-old spent the 2022 season with the Kansas City Chiefs and had a good season as a complementary player. He recorded four sacks and 20 quarterback pressures while playing just 50 percent of the defensive snaps.
Considering Dunlap played on a modest one-year, $3 million deal in 2022, he should be an affordable option for almost any contender.
"I can help another team get one of their own or help the Chiefs again," he said, per Jeff Fedotin of Forbes.
A return to Kansas City would make a lot of sense, if the Chiefs can finagle some cap space—they currently have less than any team in the league.
However, the prediction here is that Dunlap instead returns to the team that drafted him, the Cincinnati Bengals, and tries to help them lift their first Lombardi Trophy.
After generating only 30 sacks in 2022, the Bengals defense could use his ability and leadership.
Prediction: Dunlap signs one-year deal with Cincinnati
Edge Melvin Ingram
Melvin Ingram is another veteran pass-rusher who could help a contender this season. The three-time Pro Bowler may be 34 years old, but he's still quite capable in a rotation.
He recorded six sacks and 18 quarterback pressures with the Miami Dolphins this past season while seeing only 45 percent of the defensive snaps. The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team to watch for both Dunlap and Ingram.
The Jaguars met with Clowney between his meeting with the Ravens and his signing in Baltimore. According to NFL Network's James Palmer, Jaguars coach Doug Peterson said he had a "good visit" but left without a contract offer.
With Clowney off the table, it wouldn't be a shock to see Jacksonville add another sack artist to its defense before or shortly after August 29 cuts. If Dunlap signs with a team like Cincinnati, Ingram would be a logical choice.
And the Jags would be a logical landing spot for Ingram. The in-state move from Miami to Jacksonville wouldn't be far, and he could still benefit from Florida's lack of a state income tax—which does matter to players.
"Those state taxes, man," Tyreek Hill said of his reason for picking the Dolphins over the New York Jets as a trade destination, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.
Prediction: Ingram signs with Jacksonville
G Dalton Risner
Veteran guard Dalton Risner may not be a former Pro Bowler like Hunt, Dunlap and Ingram, but he's a seasoned starter who could help a contender or a rebuilding team.
While the 28-year-old remains available, he reportedly generated interest early in the offseason.
"Risner has 'seven teams that have serious interest' in signing him, a source told 9NEWS. The source said Risner is considering, and willing to wait for, the best fit," Mike Klis of 9 News Denver wrote in June.
Like Hunt, Risner has met with the Vikings. However, a different NFC North squad could soon be interested. The Chicago Bears will reportedly be without starting left guard Teven Jenkins when their 2023 season kicks off.
"Multiple sources told the Tribune that left guard Teven Jenkins is expected to miss time in the first month with a leg injury," Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune wrote.
Risner, who has 62 starts on his resume, would be a terrific bridge option for the Bears and perhaps more. Jenkins has flashed potential in Chicago, but he's also battled injury issues in each of his first two seasons (the leg injury makes it three).
In four seasons, Risner has missed only four games.
Prediction: Risner signs with Chicago
*Cap information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.