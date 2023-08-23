NFL Free Agents 2023: Predictions for Biggest Names Left on Market

0 of 4

As we enter the final week of the 2023 NFL preseason, a lot of focus is rightfully on the players who are currently on camp rosters—and on those who could be left off during the August 29 cut to 53 players.



However, a few quality names are still floating around the free-agent market who would be terrific additions at or around cutdown day. Notable figures like Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott and Jadeveon Clowney have agreed to deals in recent days, but the market has not dried.



Below, we'll examine some of the biggest names remaining on the free-agent market, dive into any relevant recent buzz and make a few predictions.



Who's left? What can they offer in 2023? Where might they land? Let's take a look.

