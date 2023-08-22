Cuba Coach Jose Perez Went Missing Before Little League World Series Elimination

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

One of the coaches of Cuba's Little League World Series team went missing before the team's elimination on Sunday.

According to Seth Engle of the Associated Press, a tournament official said on Monday that Bayamo Little League coach Jose Perez left the Little League International Grove in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, late Saturday night and has yet to return. Perez was one of two coaches for the team, which is managed by Vladimir Vargas.

"Little League International has communicated to all appropriate authorities and will ensure the Bayamo Little League team continues to have the best support and experience while in Williamsport," Little League International spokesperson Kevin Fountain said.

This was the first-ever trip to the LLWS by a Cuban team. The team lost its first game to Japan 1-0 on Wednesday before bouncing back with an 11-1 victory over Australia in the opening round of the elimination bracket. Unfortunately, the Cuban team's run came to an end on Sunday with a 3-2 loss against Panama. Teams typically remain at the Little League campus after being eliminated and play exhibition games in the area.

Engle noted that prior to Perez's disappearance on Saturday, the Cuban Baseball Federation and Little League "extended their relationship" to 2025.

The two sides originally began working together in 2019 with the affiliation of 170 youth programs. In 2021, an agreement for a three-year rotation between Cuba, Panama and Puerto Rico was established in which two teams earn automatic bids to the LLWS each year while the third team competes for a spot through its regional tournament.

Per Engle, for the Cuban team to participate in the LLWS this year, "Little League worked with the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control and the State Department to get 20 visas for the Cuban team, plus coaches and baseball officials."