Aljamain Sterling Eyes Sean O'Malley UFC Rematch in 2024: 'I'll Be Back'

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Aljamain Sterling wants a rematch with Sean O'Malley in 2024 after losing his UFC bantamweight belt to the new champion on Saturday.

O'Malley defeated Sterling via TKO after delivering a big right hand early in the second round.

Sterling rolled into UFC 292 with a nine-match winning streak and three straight title defenses, tied for most in the weight class' history. However, O'Malley handed Sterling his first loss since Dec. 2017 after emerging victorious in Boston.

Sterling said in a post-fight news conference (h/t MMA Junkie) that he wants to see O'Malley again.

"I would love to have a rematch," Sterling said. "… I don't know which ways I'm going to go with things. I would first and foremost love a chance to run that back and just to get some definitive answers."

For his part, O'Malley doesn't appear interested in a rematch, as noted to reporters (h/t Aaron Bronsteter of TSN). He did say that a fight with Marlon "Chito" Vera, who handed O'Malley his lone professional loss in Aug. 2020, would be an "easy pay day." O'Malley also said he'd like to face boxing champion Gervonta Davis in the ring but added that he would probably need more wins on his resume before that becomes a reality.

We'll see what happens down the road, but for now, a new champion has taken the reins of the bantamweight division as O'Malley begins his title run.