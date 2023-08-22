X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Jets' Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers Starting Preseason Finale: You Can't Coach Scared

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 22, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 19: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets prior to the Preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Augut 19, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    New York Jets fans won't have to wait much longer for Aaron Rodgers' debut.

    Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Rodgers will start Saturday's preseason finale against the Giants, saying the team did not want its Sept. 11 season opener to be his first time taking snaps in front of the home crowd.

    "You can't coach scared, you can't play scared," Saleh said when asked if he was nervous about Rodgers being hurt in a preseason game. "You can slip getting out of the car and have something happen to you. Knock on wood, it will be fine. It's not uncommon [to play first string in the preseason], you can always play the hindsight, fearful game. It's in the best interest of our team to go out together and prepare for the season."

    Rodgers has not played in a preseason game since 2018.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    Jets' Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers Starting Preseason Finale: You Can't Coach Scared
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.