Jets' Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers Starting Preseason Finale: You Can't Coach Scared

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Jets fans won't have to wait much longer for Aaron Rodgers' debut.

Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Rodgers will start Saturday's preseason finale against the Giants, saying the team did not want its Sept. 11 season opener to be his first time taking snaps in front of the home crowd.

"You can't coach scared, you can't play scared," Saleh said when asked if he was nervous about Rodgers being hurt in a preseason game. "You can slip getting out of the car and have something happen to you. Knock on wood, it will be fine. It's not uncommon [to play first string in the preseason], you can always play the hindsight, fearful game. It's in the best interest of our team to go out together and prepare for the season."

Rodgers has not played in a preseason game since 2018.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.