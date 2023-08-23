CFB Transfers with Most to Gain as 2024 NFL Draft Prospects

0 of 8

A change of scenery can propel a prospect up draft boards when placed in the right situation.

Players such as Christian Gonzalez, Dalton Kincaid, Will Levis, Julius Brents, Keion White and Jayden Reed bet on themselves and eventually became top-50 draft picks among the 2023 class after transferring schools.

Today's movement between programs is astounding and, frankly, difficult to track, because so many athletes go to and fro.

Two weeks ago, Bleacher Report highlighted multiple first-round possibilities with plenty to prove during the 2024 draft cycle, including Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The 21-year-old is an excellent example of a transfer student, whose decision to change schools could cause his stock to skyrocket if he thrives against better competition.

At the same time, Sanders is a junior and may stay in school an extra year to play under his father, Deion.

Others are looking to make an impression now—whether they're also going against top competition for the first time, showing they're capable of thriving in a different system, producing more at a different stop or just playing for a much better program.

Dozens of transfers could be named. For this article, one player among the specific positions has been identified based on what they can achieve this fall and how it could drastically impact their status for next April's draft class.