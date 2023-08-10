Elite 2024 NFL Draft Talents with Plenty to Prove as Potential 1st-Round Prospects

0 of 8

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The initial picture of the upcoming NFL draft class changes dramatically from August until the following April. Projections evolve as evaluations remain ongoing.

A year ago, names such as Anthony Richardson, Tyree Wilson, Darnell Wright and Lukas Van Ness had plenty to prove. Ultimately, NFL organizations chose them among this year's top 13 selections.

The start of the process serves as a feeling-out period based on the previous year's progression. How individuals stack seasons or improve from one year to the next serve as future indicators.

Thus, some who were highly regarded initially fall by the wayside as their games are further evaluated, while others ascend as their skill sets become more obvious.

Physically, the following eight prospects have the tools to hear their names called during the first round of April's draft. Yet they bid their time to be a full-time starter or transferred or switched positions or dealt with injuries or have been placed in bigger roles. Whatever the case, a standout season should propel them toward opening-round status.