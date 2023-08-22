Titans' Will Levis Signs 'Lifetime' Hellmann's Mayonnaise Sponsorship Contract

David Berding/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback and well-known mayonnaise advocate Will Levis has signed a dream sponsorship deal.

Unilever, parent company of Hellman's Mayonnaise, announced Tuesday it has signed Levis to a lifetime sponsorship contract.

Levis went viral two years ago when video of him putting mayonnaise in his coffee began circulating around the internet.

Levis proved it wasn't a one-time thing last year when he was asked about it during SEC media days.

In a recent interview with Tyler Dragon of USA Today, Levis explained how the viral videos brought him to the attention of the higher-ups at Hellman's.

"That video went viral, and I raised some eyebrows from that," Levis said. "From there, mayonnaise has been irreplaceable with me and my brand. Must have caught the eye of the people over at Hellmann's and it's turned into this which is pretty cool."

Dragon noted Levis first used mayonnaise in coffee when he ordered the drink and breakfast with his girlfriend at a restaurant. There was no cream or sugar on their table, so his girlfriend "playfully suggested" using the condiment.

The Titans traded up to select Levis with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He's competing in the preseason with Malik Willis to be their backup quarterback behind Ryan Tannehill.

Regardless of how the quarterback competition plays out, Levis can at least take solace in knowing he will have all the mayonnaise he wants available to him thanks to his new deal with Hellman's.