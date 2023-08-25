Ranking NBA Bigs Under 25 with Highest Ceilings

0 of 10

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA bigs never lost their importance.



They were just forced to evolve as much as anyone to meet the demands of the modern game.



You can still find interior anchors, but today's best bigs play similar do-it-all games as their perimeter counterparts. They're forcing us to ditch the "unicorn" label for the shot-blocking and three-point shooting combination, because it's no longer the rarity that moniker implies.



Size alone may be losing its appeal, but size-plus-skill remains an unbeatable equation. Just ask reigning MVP Joel Embiid or reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokić, who collected the two MVP trophies before Embiid's.



It's possible this league could continue running through the frontcourt, since that's where some of the best young hoopers reside. We've compiled the top 10 bigs who will be under 25 by opening date and ranked them on their potential and likelihood of realizing it.

