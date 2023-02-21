Victor Wembanyama on LeBron James' 'Alien' Praise: 'I'm Really Glad He Said That'

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James previously called Victor Wembanyama an "alien" because he's nothing like we've ever seen before.

"Everybody's been a unicorn over the last few years. Well, he's more like an alien," James said in October. "I've never seen, no one's ever seen anyone as tall as he is, but it's fluid and as graceful as on the floor."

Now the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft is speaking up about why he prefers to be called an "alien" instead of a unicorn.

"First of all, I'm really glad he said that because I didn't like to be called a unicorn," Wembanyama said, per Sports Illustrated's Andy Nesbitt. "I like it because it's just something not from this world. I like being called an alien, yeah. It's really what I'm working to be—something unique and original."

Wembanyama, who is playing for the Metropolitans 92 in France's top professional basketball league, is averaging 22.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.1 blocks in 21 games while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and 28.9 percent from deep.

The 19-year-old showcased his talents in the United States for the first time in October when the Metropolitans 92 took on the G League Ignite in a Las Vegas showcase. He totaled 73 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and nine blocks across two games.

Considering the 2023 draft is still a ways away, NBA fans will continue to watch Wembanyama closely until June.