Fantasy Football Picks 2023: 2-Round Mock Draft, Top Keeper Rankings and Advice

Know your league settings.



The simplest sounding advice is often the smartest. If you do nothing else between now and the start of your league's draft, make you sure you study up on the specific settings of your fantasy league.



Even something as basic as the size of your league could have huge ramifications for projected draft costs and your willingness to take risks. In shallow leagues, you can (and should) grab some risk-reward fliers while knowing that the waiver wire should offer potential pivots if you need them. In deeper leagues, the roster you draft might wind up essentially being the one you use all season.



Do you get a full point, a half-point or no additional bonus per reception? Answer that question, and you'll know just how much of a priority to place on pass-catchers. If your league includes bonuses for chunk plays (10-yard rush, 25-yard reception), make you sure you add some home-run hitters.



Have a draft plan but stay flexible.



It's smart to take some type of strategy into the draft. That could be as specific as targeting individual players or it might be something more generic, like wanting two running backs within the first three rounds.



Executing said strategy is ideal, but remember that the direction of your draft room might not make that possible. Average draft positions might give you an idea of which players are available when, but that doesn't mean your leaguemates will follow that order.



If there's an earlier than expected run on specific position groups, you should have an idea of how you want to react. You could pounce on the position to avoid the risk of being left behind, but if you have a few later round sleepers you like, you could also add impact players at other positions who could become real values as others are pushed up the board.



Wait on quarterbacks.



If you're a regular fantasy football player, then this surely isn't the first time you've been advised to wait before selecting a quarterback. Still, there's a reason this strategy has become so common.



The temptation of adding an elite quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts will be strong, but the opportunity cost at other positions is too steep to justify adding a quarterback early. Even just waiting until the fifth round might allow you to add someone like Justin Fields or Trevor Lawrence while using your first four picks to add impact players at the other skill positions.

