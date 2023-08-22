NFL

    Fantasy Football Picks 2023: 2-Round Mock Draft, Top Keeper Rankings and Advice

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVAugust 22, 2023

      ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 18: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
      Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

      It's peak draft season in the fantasy football world.

      With the third (and final) week of NFL preseason action remaining, it's time to put all of that pre-draft studying and strategizing you've (hopefully) been doing to good use.

      As you put the finishing touches on your draft plan, though, allow us to help by running through a two-round mock (12-team, point-per-reception format), laying out our top-30 rankings for keeper leagues and then offering some advice for draft day.

    2-Round Mock Draft

      SANTA CLARA, CA - MAY 31: San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) takes part in a drill during the team's OTA practice on May 31, 2023, at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Round 1

      1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      2. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      5. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      6. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      7. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      8. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      9. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      10. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      11. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      12. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      Round 2

      13. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      14. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      15. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      16. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      17. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      18. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      19. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      20. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      21. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      22. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      23. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      24. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

    Keeper Rankings

      MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 24: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the New York Giants in the third quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Giants 27-24. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
      David Berding/Getty Images

      1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      4. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

      5. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      6. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      7. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      8. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      10. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      11. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      12. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      13. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      14. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      15. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      16. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      18. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      19. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      20. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      21. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      22. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      23. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      24. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      25. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      26. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      27. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      28. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      29. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      30. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

    Draft Advice

      GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes as he warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      Know your league settings.

      The simplest sounding advice is often the smartest. If you do nothing else between now and the start of your league's draft, make you sure you study up on the specific settings of your fantasy league.

      Even something as basic as the size of your league could have huge ramifications for projected draft costs and your willingness to take risks. In shallow leagues, you can (and should) grab some risk-reward fliers while knowing that the waiver wire should offer potential pivots if you need them. In deeper leagues, the roster you draft might wind up essentially being the one you use all season.

      Do you get a full point, a half-point or no additional bonus per reception? Answer that question, and you'll know just how much of a priority to place on pass-catchers. If your league includes bonuses for chunk plays (10-yard rush, 25-yard reception), make you sure you add some home-run hitters.

      Have a draft plan but stay flexible.

      It's smart to take some type of strategy into the draft. That could be as specific as targeting individual players or it might be something more generic, like wanting two running backs within the first three rounds.

      Executing said strategy is ideal, but remember that the direction of your draft room might not make that possible. Average draft positions might give you an idea of which players are available when, but that doesn't mean your leaguemates will follow that order.

      If there's an earlier than expected run on specific position groups, you should have an idea of how you want to react. You could pounce on the position to avoid the risk of being left behind, but if you have a few later round sleepers you like, you could also add impact players at other positions who could become real values as others are pushed up the board.

      Wait on quarterbacks.

      If you're a regular fantasy football player, then this surely isn't the first time you've been advised to wait before selecting a quarterback. Still, there's a reason this strategy has become so common.

      The temptation of adding an elite quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts will be strong, but the opportunity cost at other positions is too steep to justify adding a quarterback early. Even just waiting until the fifth round might allow you to add someone like Justin Fields or Trevor Lawrence while using your first four picks to add impact players at the other skill positions.

