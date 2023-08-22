WWE NXT Heatwave 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com.

It is the hottest show on the WWE NXT calendar: Heatwave. Live from the WWE Performance Center, top names would battle on this special August 22 edition of NXT to build momentum into the fall and beyond.



Wes Lee has been on a mission to reclaim gold since losing his North American Championship. He challenged NXT champion Carmelo Hayes, hoping to solidify his place in the company.



Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were set to team up in a mixed tag team match against Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee. Nathan Frazer defended the NXT Heritage Cup against the obsessed Noam Dar with Meta-Four in his corner.



Trick Williams wanted to prove himself beyond Melo and faced Ilja Dragunov one-on-one. Von Wagner stepped up to Baron Corbin, even while Bron Breakker promised he was not done with Mr. Stone's client.



This show had the chance to be special for NXT, especially relying upon its huge main event. Would the brand have a new champion, or would Melo continue his dominant reign at the top of the card?

