    Kevin BergeAugust 22, 2023

    WWE NXT Heatwave 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

      Wes Lee looked to prove himself as a top guy as he challenged NXT champion Carmelo Hayes at Heatwave.
      Wes Lee looked to prove himself as a top guy as he challenged NXT champion Carmelo Hayes at Heatwave.

      It is the hottest show on the WWE NXT calendar: Heatwave. Live from the WWE Performance Center, top names would battle on this special August 22 edition of NXT to build momentum into the fall and beyond.

      Wes Lee has been on a mission to reclaim gold since losing his North American Championship. He challenged NXT champion Carmelo Hayes, hoping to solidify his place in the company.

      Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were set to team up in a mixed tag team match against Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee. Nathan Frazer defended the NXT Heritage Cup against the obsessed Noam Dar with Meta-Four in his corner.

      Trick Williams wanted to prove himself beyond Melo and faced Ilja Dragunov one-on-one. Von Wagner stepped up to Baron Corbin, even while Bron Breakker promised he was not done with Mr. Stone's client.

      This show had the chance to be special for NXT, especially relying upon its huge main event. Would the brand have a new champion, or would Melo continue his dominant reign at the top of the card?

    Line-Up for NXT Heatwave

      Here is the line-up for the 2023 edition of NXT Heatwave as advertised:

      • NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Wes Lee.
      • NXT Heritage Cup: Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Noam Dar (w/ Meta-Four).
      • Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio vs. Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee.
      • Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams.
      • Baron Corbin vs. Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone).
      • Ivy Nile vs. Ava (w/ Schism).
    WWE NXT Heatwave 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights
