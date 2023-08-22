49ers' Nick Bosa Will 'Be Fine When He Gets Here,' DC Says amid Contract Holdout

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa is arguably the best defensive player in the league, and first-year defensive coordinator Steve Wilks expects him to be his typical self whenever his holdout does end.

"I've seen it from afar, but I think he'll be fine when he gets here," Wilks said, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

Bosa is holding out with the hopes of landing a long-term deal instead of playing on the final year of his rookie contract in 2023.

Dubow noted the Ohio State product could join Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald as the only defensive players making more than $30 million per year depending on how the negotiations unfold.

For now, though, the 49ers are without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year as their Sept. 10 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers approaches. The longer his holdout lasts, the less likely it will be that he steps on the field in Week 1.

But Wilks' confidence is no surprise considering Bosa has done nothing but produce when he is healthy and on the field since San Francisco selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft.

The three-time Pro Bowler finished last season with 51 tackles, an NFL-best 18.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.