    Fantasy Football 2023: Updated Rankings and Advice for Team Names

    Jack MurrayAugust 22, 2023

      JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)
      Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

      The preseason is officially more than halfway over and Week 1 of the NFL season is just a few weeks away.

      The time to prepare for the fantasy football season is now and there are plenty of names to keep an eye on. Whether it is a dynamic running back, shifty wide receiver or a gunslinging quarterback, making the right decisions and finding value throughout the draft will be huge for those looking to hoist their league's trophy rather than suffer the punishment for finishing last.

      The preseason action has caused some names to rise and others to fall but players on your team aren't the only thing to keep in mind. Coming up with a quality name for your squad is a crucial step towards finding fantasy glory as well.

      With that in mind, here is an updated look at the player rankings and some names to consider before your team hits the gridiron in 2023.

    Top-40 PPR Rankings

      MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 19: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the start of a preseason game against the Tennessee Titansat U.S. Bank Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Titans defeated the Vikings 24-16. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
      David Berding/Getty Images

      1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      3. Christian McCaffrey, RB San Francisco 49ers

      4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      5. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      6. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      7. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      8. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      9. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      10. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colt

      11. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      12. Tony Pollard, RB. Dallas Cowboys

      13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      14. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      15. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      16. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      17. Travis Etienne Jr, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      18. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      19. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      20. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      21. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      22. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      23. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      24. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      25. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      26. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

      27. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      28. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      29. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      31. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      32. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      33. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

      34. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      35. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

      36. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      37. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      38. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      39. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      40. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    Rookie Rankings

      ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 18: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
      Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

      1. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      2. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      3. Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      5. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      6. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

      7. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

      8. Luke Murgrave, TE, Green Bay Packers

      9. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

      10. Marvin Mims Jr, WR, Denver Broncos

    Top Team Names and Advice

      MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of the NFL logo is seen on the field prior to a preseason game between the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
      Megan Briggs/Getty Images

      Jonesin for a Big Mac

      Bed, Bath and Bijan

      Life with Derrick

      Zappe Hour

      The Bryce is Right

      I'm Sorry Smith Jackson

      Breece Lightning

      The Hurts Locker

      Shake it Goff

      Stairway to Evans

      Hooked on a Thielen

      Diggs in a Blanket

      Super Mariota Brothers

      Just the Tua Us

      Dak to the Future

      Chark-nado

      The key to picking a good fantasy football name is to find a pun based off of a notable player. It would be ideal to have that player be a key contributor for your team and could serve as the identity for your championship-worthy squad.

      However, the most important thing is that the name pleases you. Finding a name that can consistently make you laugh or beam with pride is the key. Whether it is funny, serious, sentimental or simply just puts you in the mood to watch your players dominate on Sunday's.

