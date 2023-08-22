Fantasy Football 2023: Updated Rankings and Advice for Team Names

Fantasy Football 2023: Updated Rankings and Advice for Team NamesAugust 22, 2023
The preseason is officially more than halfway over and Week 1 of the NFL season is just a few weeks away.
The time to prepare for the fantasy football season is now and there are plenty of names to keep an eye on. Whether it is a dynamic running back, shifty wide receiver or a gunslinging quarterback, making the right decisions and finding value throughout the draft will be huge for those looking to hoist their league's trophy rather than suffer the punishment for finishing last.
The preseason action has caused some names to rise and others to fall but players on your team aren't the only thing to keep in mind. Coming up with a quality name for your squad is a crucial step towards finding fantasy glory as well.
With that in mind, here is an updated look at the player rankings and some names to consider before your team hits the gridiron in 2023.
Top-40 PPR Rankings
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Christian McCaffrey, RB San Francisco 49ers
4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
6. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
7. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
8. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
9. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
10. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colt
11. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
12. Tony Pollard, RB. Dallas Cowboys
13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
14. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
15. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
16. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
17. Travis Etienne Jr, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
18. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
19. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
20. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
21. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
22. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
23. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
24. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
25. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
26. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
27. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
28. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
29. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
31. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
32. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
33. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
34. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
35. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
36. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
37. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
39. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
40. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Rookie Rankings
1. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
3. Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
5. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
6. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
7. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills
8. Luke Murgrave, TE, Green Bay Packers
9. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions
10. Marvin Mims Jr, WR, Denver Broncos
Top Team Names and Advice
Jonesin for a Big Mac
Bed, Bath and Bijan
Life with Derrick
Zappe Hour
The Bryce is Right
I'm Sorry Smith Jackson
Breece Lightning
The Hurts Locker
Shake it Goff
Stairway to Evans
Hooked on a Thielen
Diggs in a Blanket
Super Mariota Brothers
Just the Tua Us
Dak to the Future
Chark-nado
The key to picking a good fantasy football name is to find a pun based off of a notable player. It would be ideal to have that player be a key contributor for your team and could serve as the identity for your championship-worthy squad.
However, the most important thing is that the name pleases you. Finding a name that can consistently make you laugh or beam with pride is the key. Whether it is funny, serious, sentimental or simply just puts you in the mood to watch your players dominate on Sunday's.