Fantasy Football 2023: Updated Rankings and Advice for Team Names

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The preseason is officially more than halfway over and Week 1 of the NFL season is just a few weeks away.

The time to prepare for the fantasy football season is now and there are plenty of names to keep an eye on. Whether it is a dynamic running back, shifty wide receiver or a gunslinging quarterback, making the right decisions and finding value throughout the draft will be huge for those looking to hoist their league's trophy rather than suffer the punishment for finishing last.

The preseason action has caused some names to rise and others to fall but players on your team aren't the only thing to keep in mind. Coming up with a quality name for your squad is a crucial step towards finding fantasy glory as well.

With that in mind, here is an updated look at the player rankings and some names to consider before your team hits the gridiron in 2023.