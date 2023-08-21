Browns Rumors: Myles Garrett Restructures Contract; Creates $12.9M in Cap Space

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have the most cap space in the NFL after reportedly restructuring star pass-rusher Myles Garrett's contract.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the AFC North team created $12.9 million in 2023 cap space by restructuring the deal. Yates noted Cleveland's approximately $34 million in cap space is "easily the most in the NFL" at this point.

Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal noted Cleveland previously restructured guard Joel Bitonio's contract this offseason in a move that created $7.9 million in cap room.

Prior to the Garrett move, the Arizona Cardinals had the most cap space in the NFL at $24.6 million, per Over The Cap.

Garrett has a potential out in his deal for 2024, but he is not scheduled for free agency until 2027. He is the face of the Browns at this point and one of the most dominant defensive players in the entire league.

Cleveland selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft, and he has lived up to the expectations that come with such a selection. His resume includes four Pro Bowl nods and two First-Team All-Pro selections.

The Texas A&M product finished last season with 60 tackles, 16 sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Garrett and the Browns start their 2023 season on Sept. 10 against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.