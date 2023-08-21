Report: Michael Irvin, Keyshawn Johnson Will Join Skip Bayless, 'Undisputed'

AP Photo/Doug Murray

After Shannon Sharpe's departure from Undisputed on FS1, Skip Bayless reportedly will have another Pro Football Hall of Famer as his debate partner.

According to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, Michael Irvin will be joining Undisputed opposite Bayless along with Richard Sherman and Keyshawn Johnson.

Ourand added that Irvin had been in talks to join Undisputed for some time and was "close" to a deal last week, but talks "cooled" over the weekend before the agreement was reached on Monday. The 57-year-old had previously worked as an analyst for ESPN and most recently in the same role for NFL Network.

FS1 executive vice president of content Charlie Dixon recently explained to Ourand the company's thinking in trying to find a new partner for Bayless, noting a departure from the network's previous "Embrace Debate" mantra.

"We focus more on the chemistry and the availability of agreeing with people versus trying to find inflection points where people have a variance of opinions," Dixon said. "It gives us more opportunity to have bigger conversations and go deeper into conversations, versus coming in with an in-the-moment take that is either going to be right or wrong."

Ourand noted that Dixon "has a roster of more than a dozen analysts who will fill in regularly" opposite Bayless in addition to the regular panelists Irvin, Sherman and Johnson. That list reportedly includes newcomers to the network like Rachel Nichols and Lil Wayne as well as other FS1 talent like Nick Wright and Emmanuel Acho.