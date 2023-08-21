Giants' Daniel Jones Reportedly Added 10 Pounds of Muscle During 2023 NFL Offseason

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

NFL players being in the best shape of their lives at training camp is one of the oldest clichés there is in football.

But New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones might be living up to the clichés ahead of an important season for him.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Jones "gained about 10 pounds of muscle and is moving better than he has at any point in his pro career. More important, he's playing faster."

Jones is going to be under the spotlight this season and not just because he is a starting quarterback in the New York market. He agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal this offseason, which just so happened to be the same offseason where star running back Saquon Barkley's long-term future with the franchise was anything but a sure thing.

The 26-year-old will now be expected to perform like a franchise quarterback after helping lead the Giants to the playoffs last season.

If he truly is stronger and faster than he was last year when he completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while running for 708 yards and seven scores, New York figures to be a threat in the NFC East.

Fans will get their first look at Jones in the regular season when the Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 10.