10 Players to Target or Avoid at Current ADP in 2023 Fantasy Football Drafts

7 of 10

Justin Ford/Getty Images

ADP: 50

It wasn't long ago that DeAndre Hopkins was an early-round lock in fantasy leagues. He was one of the NFL's most dominant wideouts during much of his tenure with the Houston Texans and remained red-hot at the start of his time with the Arizona Cardinals.

However, injuries, a lengthy suspension and declining skill have marred his last two seasons. As a result, Hopkins is unlikely to ever return to the upper echelon of fantasy performers.

Hopkins will now be suiting up for the Tennessee Titans following his release by Arizona. The Titans had a gaping hole in their pass-catching corps after trading away A.J. Brown last year, despite their selection of Treylon Burks in the first round of the 2022 draft. While Hopkins will fill that void, it would be unwise to expect elite numbers from the 31-year-old.

Availability could continue to be a problem for Hopkins. He failed to finish either of the last two seasons due to various injuries, and he has suited up for only 19 of a possible 34 games over that span. While six of those absences were due to a suspension, he's had both hamstring and knee issues pop up.

It'll be surprising if the Titans air it out enough for Hopkins to post game-changing fantasy numbers, too. Only five teams rushed at a higher clip last year, and Tennessee and still has Derrick Henry dominating the ball. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is fading fast and has dealt with injury issues of his own, and it wouldn't be a shock to see either one of the younger backups (Malik Willis and Will Levis) get some run under center if he struggles.

This isn't an ideal situation for a receiver, and it will result in some pedestrian numbers for Hopkins. His current ADP seems too skewed toward what he has accomplished in the past and not accounting enough for what should be a big dip in production this season.