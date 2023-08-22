6 Early Breakout Candidates from the 2023 NFL Preseason

6 Early Breakout Candidates from the 2023 NFL PreseasonAugust 22, 2023
The 2023 NFL preseason has brought about some surprise performances from unexpected sources. Unheralded rookies and veterans alike have made the most of their time in the spotlight, proving they can be difference-makers at this level if given the chance.
While preseason showings aren't always indicative of how a player will fare when the games start to count, they can certainly be a piece of the puzzle. Having an impressive outing during these exhibition contests highlights the potential to contribute on Sundays.
With that in mind, here are six potential breakout candidates who have shined during training camp and the preseason.
Tycen Anderson, S, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals went into training camp needing to find viable replacements for both Jessie Bates III and Von Bell, the two starting safeties they lost in free agency. While Nick Scott and Daxton Hill are still the favorites to take over these vacated positions, unheralded 2022 fifth-rounder Tycen Anderson is making the competition interesting.
Anderson made a statement during Cincinnati's first preseason contest, recording a pair of interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. His first pick ended up with six points on the board after he jumped his mark's route and sped 43 yards to the end zone.
After the game, the 24-year-old said that he was focused on making the catch to avoid embarrassment (per SI.com's Russ Heltman):
"The only thing going through my mind was just catch the ball. Cuz if I'd have dropped it my friends would probably be joking with me for the rest of the year. So that's the only thing I was thinking about. Just catch the ball."
It was a strong return for a player who didn't play in a single game as a rookie. Anderson suffered a hamstring injury, spending most of the year on injured reserve and not even getting a chance to practice with the team again until the playoffs. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith, Anderson said he used the downtime to study defenses and work out, staying ready for the opportunity like the one he received in the preseason opener.
While Anderson didn't record another interception in his second preseason game, he did tie for a team high with five tackles, including four solo stops.
If Anderson can continue to show his awareness and coverage skills have caught up to the elite athleticism that made him an intriguing pick in last year's draft—the Bengals liked him enough to trade up to make the pick—the Toledo product should get a shot to make an impact in 2023. Cincy may not lean on Anderson to start just yet, but as a third safety and backup there's potential for him to be a contributor.
Elijah Dotson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the surprise stars of the preseason on their hands in undrafted rookie running back Elijah Dotson. He made a massive splash in his debut against the New Orleans Saints, ripping off two huge touchdowns while looking like one of the team's best offensive weapons.
Dotson ran for both a 37-yard and 40-yard score in the contest, showcasing a special ability to bounce it outside and turn on the jets on both plays. The performance likely prompted L.A. to release Larry Rountree III, who had been with the team as a backup for the last two seasons.
While Dotson came down to earth in the second preseason contest—rushing six times for 21 yards—he wasn't the only Chargers back to struggle against the New Orleans Saints defense. Joshua Kelley, the projected second-stringer behind star Austin Ekeler, mustered just nine yards on four totes.
As special as Dotson's first preseason game was, expectations should be tempered a bit for 2023. Austin Ekeler will continue to dominate the backfield with his ability to contribute as both a runner and pass-catcher, but his contract is expiring after the upcoming season. According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Dotson wants to learn as much as he can while he can from his fellow undrafted running back who came out of a Colorado school.
"It's crazy how things fall into place. You can understand why Austin Ekeler is one of the top backs in the NFL, because he's so smart. And one of the things I wanted to do was try to learn the game from him."
If Ekeler does end up departing as a free agent next year, Dotson could be a prime candidate to take over a good chunk of those vacated touches. In the meantime and if he manages to crack the final roster, expect the rookie to get a token amount of touches per week as the Bolts try to see what they have in their undrafted back.
Luke Musgrave, TE, Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers drafted not one, but two rookie tight ends this offseason. It was a bold move to overhaul a position that had been devoid of noteworthy production in recent years. Both second-round pick Luke Musgrave and third-round selection Tucker Kraft are expected to play sizable roles, but the former could end up being a breakout star for the club right away.
Musgrave adds a pass-catching dimension to the tight end position that the club has lacked since Jimmy Graham departed following the 2019 campaign. While injuries plagued his collegiate career—Musgrave only suited up for two games as a senior at Oregon State and participated in just 34 total contests across his four seasons in Corvallis—he's looking sharp and healthy as a pro. He's already caught three passes for 21 yards in his two preseason contests and has done far more in practice.
The Athletic's Matt Schneidman highlighted Musgrave's dominance in drills, noting that the 6'6", 253-pounder was making athletic and contested catches over his defenders. Head coach Matt LaFleur even claimed Musgrave was the fastest player for one practice of Green Bay's camp, an asset that will make him a matchup nightmare from the jump.
According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, teammates have taken note of Musgrave's impressive contributions too. Safety Dallin Leavitt said the rookie is comparable to Travis Kelce in terms of his body type and play style, while quarterback Jordan Love said he's going to prioritize targeting Musgrave: "We've just got to keep getting him the ball, keep feeding him, and see what he can do after the catch. He's going to be a really good player."
With little competition for work outside of Kraft, there's going to be plenty of opportunity for Musgrave to be fed. The Packers are forging into a new era with Love running the offense, and Musgrave figures to be a key part of this unit for years to come.
Jason Pinnock, S, New York Giants
Jason Pinnock's career may have started poorly, but the safety is finding some new life as a member of the New York Giants. A fifth-round pick by the New York Jets in the 2021 draft, Pinnock lasted just one year with his first NFL club before being released. It's hard to fault Gang Green for the move, given the safety recorded only 16 tackles, two forced fumbles and a pass defense while seeing the field for just 24 percent of the defensive snaps over his first 12 professional games.
Things started to turn for Pinnock after he was picked up by the G-Men last year. He participated in 14 games—starting five of them—and improved his numbers, finishing the year with 41 tackles, three pass defenses, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while logging nearly half of New York's defensive snaps. Based on his preseason performances so far, Pinnock could be in line to shatter those stats while becoming a key part of the Giants' defensive plans.
In the opener against the Detroit Lions, Pinnock recorded two pass defenses and a tackle for loss before being pulled after a mere five defensive snaps for his strong play. After the game, head coach Brian Daboll explained the decision (per Dan Salomone of the team's official website): "He's had a good camp. We were going to play him in roughly 10 to 12 plays, but he had some productive plays early on. So, we got him out, gave some other guys some opportunity. But, pretty productive day for a short amount of time."
Pinnock also fared well against the Carolina Panthers this past weekend, notching another pass defense and tackle across 24 defensive plays. His exhibition performances haven't come as a surprise to those who have been paying attention to New York's offseason, as Pinnock has made some special plays during practice—including this one at the start of camp:
With Pinnock listed as the starter next to Xavier McKinney on the unofficial depth chart—and McKinney making comments that seem to indicate that will remain the case going forward—it's only a matter of time before the rest of the league sees how far Pinnock has come and what he can offer.
Deuce Vaughn, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Deuce Vaughn made for one of the feel-good stories of the 2023 NFL draft after the Kansas State product ended up getting drafted by Dallas Cowboys, the team his father scouts for. The sixth-round pick is now well on his way to becoming known for much more than that moment following some incredible performances in both training camp and the preseason.
The path is clear for Vaughn to be a major contributor in the Dallas offense. The release of Ezekiell Elliott, who touched the ball 248 times in 15 games last season, left Tony Pollard as the only experienced back on Dallas' roster heading into camp. Vaughn quickly proved that he's capable of filling the void behind Pollard by exploding for a team-high 50 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight totes in the preseason opener. He also chipped in six yards on three receptions.
Vaughn modestly re-directed praise toward his offensive line following the contest but did admit that he proved he belongs in the NFL after that electrifying debut (per Nick Harris of DallasCowboys.com):
"I can't take all of the credit, all of those guys up front were blocking their butts off all game. To get in the end zone in the first preseason game, it's a testament to all of the work that's been put in since pre-draft. … I feel like that's the biggest thing for me coming in, just proving the people that believe in me right. It doesn't stop now. We go back to work Monday and into the next preseason game."
The 21-year-old was well-prepared for his side's second exhibition matchup. Vaughn found the end zone against the Seattle Seahawks, punching in a score on a shifty 14-yard rush in the second half. While he wasn't as productive overall—finishing with just 14 yards on his five carries and having his lone reception go for a loss—there's little doubt that Vaughn has earned a roster spot.
Vaughn will have some competition from Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis for work behind Pollard, but based on his preseason display, there's a good chance that Vaughn will separate from the pack and get enough touches to distinguish himself in Year 1.
Justin Watson, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs went into training camp for the second straight year needing to replace their top receiver from the previous season. As was the case in 2022 following Tyreek Hill's departure, it seems this offense won't miss a beat after losing JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency. One of the players stepping up to fill the void is Justin Watson, the 27-year-old who joined the organization last offseason and returned on another two-year deal this spring.
Watson's numbers don't jump off the page, as he's coming off a career-best campaign in which he tallied 15 receptions for 315 yards and two touchdowns. After spending the first four years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Penn product quickly picked up his new team's complex schemes, managing to not only make the roster but also stay in the lineup for all 17 games. Now that he's back for another round and he's innately familiar with the system, Watson's role should only increase.
Flashes of what Watson may provide this year were already seen in the preseason. During a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, the wideout sprung free of his defender and was clearly in sync with Patrick Mahomes, reeling in the star quarterback's lone passing touchdown of a 38-10 victory.
It's hardly a shock that Watson made the play, especially after Andy Reid heaped praise on him early in training camp. In late-July, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach had this to say about the receiver (per Arrowhead Pride's Pete Sweeney):
"[Watson's] going to give you a legitimate look every snap. He's very detailed. He's obviously very smart, and then you add in the big target and speed, you [can] work with that. He doesn't get a lot of credit, especially with the young guys that we have jumping in. They get most of the writeups. But this kid? He's a talented player for us — a very important player."
Watson will still have to contend with Kansas City's other wideouts like Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling for looks, but he's clearly in line for a breakout year and should be an integral part of the team's title defense.