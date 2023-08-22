6 Early Breakout Candidates from the 2023 NFL Preseason

1 of 6

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Cincinnati Bengals went into training camp needing to find viable replacements for both Jessie Bates III and Von Bell, the two starting safeties they lost in free agency. While Nick Scott and Daxton Hill are still the favorites to take over these vacated positions, unheralded 2022 fifth-rounder Tycen Anderson is making the competition interesting.

Anderson made a statement during Cincinnati's first preseason contest, recording a pair of interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. His first pick ended up with six points on the board after he jumped his mark's route and sped 43 yards to the end zone.

After the game, the 24-year-old said that he was focused on making the catch to avoid embarrassment (per SI.com's Russ Heltman):

"The only thing going through my mind was just catch the ball. Cuz if I'd have dropped it my friends would probably be joking with me for the rest of the year. So that's the only thing I was thinking about. Just catch the ball."

It was a strong return for a player who didn't play in a single game as a rookie. Anderson suffered a hamstring injury, spending most of the year on injured reserve and not even getting a chance to practice with the team again until the playoffs. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith, Anderson said he used the downtime to study defenses and work out, staying ready for the opportunity like the one he received in the preseason opener.

While Anderson didn't record another interception in his second preseason game, he did tie for a team high with five tackles, including four solo stops.

If Anderson can continue to show his awareness and coverage skills have caught up to the elite athleticism that made him an intriguing pick in last year's draft—the Bengals liked him enough to trade up to make the pick—the Toledo product should get a shot to make an impact in 2023. Cincy may not lean on Anderson to start just yet, but as a third safety and backup there's potential for him to be a contributor.