Little League World Series 2023: Tuesday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Four teams that received first-round byes to open the 2023 tournament will be in action on Tuesday. Mexico is still alive after defeating Canada 10-1 on Sunday, and the teams from Venezuela and Tennessee joined the lower bracket on Monday.



Unlike the other four teams, these squads have just one win on their resumes and haven't been quite as tested.



The biggest surprise from Monday was Japan's 10-0 defeat at the hands of the Asia-Pacific team. Kuei-Shan Little League has looked like one of the best teams in the tournament, but the team from Tokyo was terrific in its first two games as well.



Japan outlasted Cuba—which made its LLWS debut this year—in a 1-0 defensive battle in upper Round 1, then rocked Mexico in a 6-1 game in Round 2. Seeing Asia-Pacific advance wasn't a total shock, but seeing Japan lose by run rule in a four-inning shutout was surprising.

Japan will look to stay alive against a Panama team that narrowly outlasted Cuba in a 3-2 contest.



Venezuela will take on Mexico in a possible game of contrasting styles. Mexico's first victory came in a 10-1 blowout that saw Municipal de Tijuana Little League finally find life in its bats. Venezuela, meanwhile, has allowed only five runs through its two games and lost its most recent in heartbreaking fashion.



Tennessee will take on a Nevada team that has been an offensive juggernaut since entering the lower bracket. Rhode Island's superb pitching delivered a 3-1 loss to Henderson Little League in upper Round 1, but Nevada has rattled off 20 runs in its last two games.



The team from El Segundo, California knocked off Ohio in upper Round 2 but fell to Needville Little League 3-1 in Monday's nightcap. Awaiting the West representative is a Rhode Island team that just knocked off local favorite Media Little League.

Expect to see heated competition on Tuesday, as these eight teams are just two wins away from reaching their respective lower-bracket finals.



The finals for the upper brackets are now set with Northeast Seattle Little League (Northwest) taking on Needsville (Southwest) in the American bracket. Pabao Little League (Caribbean) and Kuei-Shan will face off in the international bracket. Those finals are scheduled for Wednesday.

