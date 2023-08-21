Stephen A. Smith: Stefon Diggs Wants Trade from Bills, Has 'Lost' Belief in Buffalo

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Stefon Diggs is seeking an exit from the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

Smith reported Monday on First Take that Diggs "wants out" and "would prefer to be gone because he has lost a level of belief" in the team.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

