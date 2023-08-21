X

NFL

    Stephen A. Smith: Stefon Diggs Wants Trade from Bills, Has 'Lost' Belief in Buffalo

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 21, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 24: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
    Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

    Stefon Diggs is seeking an exit from the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

    Smith reported Monday on First Take that Diggs "wants out" and "would prefer to be gone because he has lost a level of belief" in the team.

