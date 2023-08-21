Patriots HC Belichick: Isaiah Bolden 'in Good Spirits' Following Injury vs. Packers

John Fisher/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick provided an encouraging update on rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden after Bolden was stretchered off the field during Saturday's 21-17 preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Belichick said Monday on The Greg Hill Show on Audacy's WEEI 93.7 that Bolden flew home with the team Sunday and is "in good spirits."

"Recovering, obviously," the coach said (via NESN.com's Zack Cox). "So we'll just take it day to day. But he certainly seems a lot better today than it looked like Saturday night, so that's a good thing. It's good for him to fly back with the team and everyone see him. He's got a lot of support here."

Bolden was attempting to make a tackle when he collided with teammate Calvin Munson in the fourth quarter. He remained motionless on the ground until he was treated by Patriots trainers and eventually taken off the field to be treated at a local hospital.

Belichick spoke highly of the team's doctors, who "were right on top of it."

"I walked out there to see, and I don't know anything, but just watching them and the way they handled everything was fantastic," he said (via Cox).

The Patriots issued a statement shortly after the game, which was called off after Bolden's injury, to say the seventh-round draft pick had "feeling in all his extremities." The franchise said Sunday morning he had been released from the hospital after being evaluated overnight.

MassLive's Mark Daniels reported Bolden had been diagnosed with a concussion.

The Patriots are moving ahead with their final preseason game as scheduled. They'll hit the road to play the Tennessee Titans on Friday.

However, New England canceled its joint practices with the Titans in the wake of Bolden's injury.