Fantasy Football 2023: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty Advice

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

1. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

4. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

5. Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

6. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

7. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

8. Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

9. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

10. Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Robinson and Gibbs are the clear top two rookies to take in fantasy drafts, with the former likely to go No. 1 overall. They're both going to make immediate impacts in the NFL and could develop into top-tier RBs for the future.

It wouldn't be surprising if Robinson quickly becomes a top fantasy running back, as he can contribute to an offense in a multitude of ways. That's why the Falcons rookie is often going early even in standard fantasy drafts.

For dynasty managers, it's important to build around the right quarterback for the future. If you don't already have a franchise QB in place, then your top choices to bring in this year are Richardson, Young and Stroud.

There's a difficult decision to make regarding those three. Richardson and Young have already been named starters, so they could provide value in the near future. Stroud may start this season, but that isn't a certainty yet.

Richardson could have a slight edge in terms of fantasy value because of his running ability. If he shows an ability to score frequent rushing touchdowns, then he can put up some large point totals.

At this point, it's not easy to tell which rookie QB has the brightest future. So there's a bit of a risk associated with all three, and not every dynasty fantasy manager is going to choose correctly.

Even if you need a QB, don't pass up Robinson or Gibbs to do so. And it may even be smart to take a top rookie WR such as Smith-Njigba or Addison, even if there's a bit of uncertainty at your quarterback slot. Those playmakers just have such high ceilings that they shouldn't be passed on within the top four picks.