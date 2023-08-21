Fantasy Football 2023: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty Advice

Fantasy Football 2023: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty AdviceAugust 21, 2023
It's almost hard to believe that the start of the 2023 NFL season is only 17 days away. That doesn't leave much time for fantasy football leagues to hold their drafts (or to form a new league, if you're still left without one for the upcoming year).
Many drafts will be taking place over the next two weeks, and it's always important to go in prepared. If you haven't done much planning thus far, no reason to fret. There's still time to map out strategies and customize rankings to your liking.
But it's important to take some time to do that before drafting. Otherwise, it may end up being a long year as a fantasy football manager.
With that in mind, here are some team names to consider, along with PPR rankings and dynasty rankings/advice heading into the 2023 fantasy season.
Top Team Names
Dak Side of the Moon
Work from Mahomes
Cobra Kyler
Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood
Tuafinity and Beyond
Fresh Prince of Helaire
Catalina Wine Mixon
Zeke and Destroy
McLaurin F1
Silenced by the Lamb
Pop Lockett Drop It
Game of Throws
Turn Down for Watt
Livin' on a Prater
Dalvin and the Chipmunks
Run CMC
Top-40 PPR Rankings
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
5. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
6. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
7. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
8. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
10. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
11. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
12. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
13. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
14. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
15. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
16. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
17. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
18. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
19. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
20. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
21. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
22. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
23. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
24. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
25. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
26. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
27. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
28. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
29. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
30. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
31. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
32. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
33. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
34. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
35. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
36. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
37. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
38. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
39. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
40. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
Dynasty Rookie Rankings, Advice
1. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
4. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
5. Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts
6. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers
7. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
8. Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
9. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
10. Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Robinson and Gibbs are the clear top two rookies to take in fantasy drafts, with the former likely to go No. 1 overall. They're both going to make immediate impacts in the NFL and could develop into top-tier RBs for the future.
It wouldn't be surprising if Robinson quickly becomes a top fantasy running back, as he can contribute to an offense in a multitude of ways. That's why the Falcons rookie is often going early even in standard fantasy drafts.
For dynasty managers, it's important to build around the right quarterback for the future. If you don't already have a franchise QB in place, then your top choices to bring in this year are Richardson, Young and Stroud.
There's a difficult decision to make regarding those three. Richardson and Young have already been named starters, so they could provide value in the near future. Stroud may start this season, but that isn't a certainty yet.
Richardson could have a slight edge in terms of fantasy value because of his running ability. If he shows an ability to score frequent rushing touchdowns, then he can put up some large point totals.
At this point, it's not easy to tell which rookie QB has the brightest future. So there's a bit of a risk associated with all three, and not every dynasty fantasy manager is going to choose correctly.
Even if you need a QB, don't pass up Robinson or Gibbs to do so. And it may even be smart to take a top rookie WR such as Smith-Njigba or Addison, even if there's a bit of uncertainty at your quarterback slot. Those playmakers just have such high ceilings that they shouldn't be passed on within the top four picks.