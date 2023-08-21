NFL

    Fantasy Football 2023: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty Advice

    Jake RillAugust 21, 2023

      ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 18: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
      Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

      It's almost hard to believe that the start of the 2023 NFL season is only 17 days away. That doesn't leave much time for fantasy football leagues to hold their drafts (or to form a new league, if you're still left without one for the upcoming year).

      Many drafts will be taking place over the next two weeks, and it's always important to go in prepared. If you haven't done much planning thus far, no reason to fret. There's still time to map out strategies and customize rankings to your liking.

      But it's important to take some time to do that before drafting. Otherwise, it may end up being a long year as a fantasy football manager.

      With that in mind, here are some team names to consider, along with PPR rankings and dynasty rankings/advice heading into the 2023 fantasy season.

    Top Team Names

      MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of the NFL logo is seen on the field prior to a preseason game between the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
      Megan Briggs/Getty Images

      Dak Side of the Moon

      Work from Mahomes

      Cobra Kyler

      Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood

      Tuafinity and Beyond

      Fresh Prince of Helaire

      Catalina Wine Mixon

      Zeke and Destroy

      McLaurin F1

      Silenced by the Lamb

      Pop Lockett Drop It

      Game of Throws

      Turn Down for Watt

      Livin' on a Prater

      Dalvin and the Chipmunks

      Run CMC

    Top-40 PPR Rankings

      MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 19: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the start of a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
      David Berding/Getty Images

      1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      5. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      6. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      7. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      8. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      10. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      11. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      12. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      13. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      14. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      15. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      16. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      17. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      18. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      19. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      20. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      21. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      22. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      23. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      24. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      25. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      26. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      27. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      28. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      29. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      30. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      31. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      32. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

      33. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

      34. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      35. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      36. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      37. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      38. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      39. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      40. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

    Dynasty Rookie Rankings, Advice

      MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
      Megan Briggs/Getty Images

      1. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      2. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      4. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      5. Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

      6. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

      7. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

      8. Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      9. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

      10. Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

      Robinson and Gibbs are the clear top two rookies to take in fantasy drafts, with the former likely to go No. 1 overall. They're both going to make immediate impacts in the NFL and could develop into top-tier RBs for the future.

      It wouldn't be surprising if Robinson quickly becomes a top fantasy running back, as he can contribute to an offense in a multitude of ways. That's why the Falcons rookie is often going early even in standard fantasy drafts.

      For dynasty managers, it's important to build around the right quarterback for the future. If you don't already have a franchise QB in place, then your top choices to bring in this year are Richardson, Young and Stroud.

      There's a difficult decision to make regarding those three. Richardson and Young have already been named starters, so they could provide value in the near future. Stroud may start this season, but that isn't a certainty yet.

      Richardson could have a slight edge in terms of fantasy value because of his running ability. If he shows an ability to score frequent rushing touchdowns, then he can put up some large point totals.

      At this point, it's not easy to tell which rookie QB has the brightest future. So there's a bit of a risk associated with all three, and not every dynasty fantasy manager is going to choose correctly.

      Even if you need a QB, don't pass up Robinson or Gibbs to do so. And it may even be smart to take a top rookie WR such as Smith-Njigba or Addison, even if there's a bit of uncertainty at your quarterback slot. Those playmakers just have such high ceilings that they shouldn't be passed on within the top four picks.

