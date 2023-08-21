Bears' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Chicago Bears may have bottomed out during the 2022 NFL season, when they finished a league-worst 3-14. But now, the franchise appears to be on the rise, and there's a good chance that will be reflected by its performance during the upcoming 2023 campaign.

On Sept. 10, the Bears will get the new season underway with a home matchup against the Green Bay Packers. From there, Chicago will try to produce better results than it did a year ago, leaning on its core of young, improving players in the process.

Even if the Bears aren't a playoff contender during the upcoming season, they should be more competitive. They bolstered their roster over the offseason and brought in another crop of youngsters who should help the team continually improve in the years to come.

Here's a look at Chicago's 2023 regular-season schedule, followed by analysis regarding the team's outlook and predictions for how it will fare.