Bears' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season

Bears' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL SeasonAugust 21, 2023
The Chicago Bears may have bottomed out during the 2022 NFL season, when they finished a league-worst 3-14. But now, the franchise appears to be on the rise, and there's a good chance that will be reflected by its performance during the upcoming 2023 campaign.
On Sept. 10, the Bears will get the new season underway with a home matchup against the Green Bay Packers. From there, Chicago will try to produce better results than it did a year ago, leaning on its core of young, improving players in the process.
Even if the Bears aren't a playoff contender during the upcoming season, they should be more competitive. They bolstered their roster over the offseason and brought in another crop of youngsters who should help the team continually improve in the years to come.
Here's a look at Chicago's 2023 regular-season schedule, followed by analysis regarding the team's outlook and predictions for how it will fare.
Bears' 2023 Schedule
Week 1: vs. Green Bay Packers, Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 2: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 3: at Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 24 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 4: vs. Denver Broncos, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 5: at Washington Commanders, Oct. 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video
Week 6: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 7: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 8: at Los Angeles Chargers, Oct. 29 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC
Week 9: at New Orleans Saints, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 10: vs. Carolina Panthers, Nov. 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video
Week 11: at Detroit Lions, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 12: at Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 27 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
Week 13: Bye
Week 14: vs. Detroit Lions, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 15: at Cleveland Browns, Dec. 17 at TBD
Week 16: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Dec. 24 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 17: vs. Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 18: at Green Bay Packers, Jan. 7 at TBD
Analysis and Expectations
In 2018, the Bears captured the NFC North title by finishing 12-4. Since then, they have failed to post a winning record in any of the past four seasons (although they made the playoffs at 8-8 in 2020). They've gone a combined 9-25 over the past two years.
So it's going to take some time for Chicago to rebuild, although it's doing a good job so far. Quarterback Justin Fields made huge strides in his 2022 sophomore campaign, and it should be exciting to see how he performs with an improved receiving corps surrounding him, one that includes top wide receiver DJ Moore.
On defense, the Bears complemented their young pieces with the free-agent signings of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. Those veterans should be strong contributors who can also serve as veteran leaders.
The NFC North has the potential to be competitive. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, none of the four teams are heavy favorites to win the division, with the Lions (+140; bet $100 to win $140), Vikings (+275), Packers (+400) and Bears (+400) having reasonable chances.
It would still be an upset for Chicago to win the division, or even to make the playoffs (+155, per DraftKings Sportsbook). But anything is possible, especially if the Bears' young core all begins to click at the same time.
Still, Chicago fans should temper their expectations for the 2023 season, with the larger picture (2024 and beyond) in mind.
Predictions
The Bears could get off to a strong start, as matchups against the Packers (Week 1) and the Buccaneers (Week 2) aren't as fearsome with quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady no longer on those teams. But things will get more challenging for Chicago as it goes, especially with a Week 3 road matchup vs. the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
Still, there are plenty of winnable games on the Bears' schedule, especially over the final four weeks, when they'll take on the Browns, Cardinals, Falcons and Packers. If Chicago can get to that point with a solid record, maybe it will remain in the postseason mix to the finish.
DraftKings Sportsbook has the over/under for the Bears' win total set at 7.5, and it's not unreasonable to think they exceed that mark. That could especially be the case if Fields takes another big step forward and continues to prove he can be a franchise QB.
Either the Lions or the Vikings should win the NFC North, but the Bears are going to play their division competition tough. They have too many solid players on both sides of the ball to not fare better than they did in 2022.
But Chicago isn't quite yet to a playoff-caliber level at this point. And because of that, it will fall a bit short of a .500 season and a postseason berth.
Expect the Bears to impress at times, which will only grow their optimism for 2024.
Prediction: Bears will finish 7-10