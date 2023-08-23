Ranking the Top 10 2024 CFB Recruiting Classes After the Summer Surge

0 of 10

Aubrey Lao /Getty Images

With NIL deals shaping the college football recruiting world and December giving us the vast majority of signings these days, by the time opening kickoff rolls around, most teams have the bulk of their work done on their upcoming class.

This year is no different, with two-time defending national champion Georgia leading the way and a bunch of other elite classes following suit.

As has been the case in recent years, the SEC and Big Ten dominate the 2024 recruiting rankings, and that's why they've predominantly stolen the show once the pigskin gets tossed in the air, too. But there's one outlier lurking in Bleacher Report's top 10, using its resurgent 2022 season as a catalyst.

Plenty of official and unofficial visits (not to mention flips) can change the picture of these rankings between now and the time ink can first touch paper just before Christmas, but several teams are in prime position to pull down terrific classes.

Based on analysis and independent video study of recruits, a nod toward major-service recruiting rankings and weight of elite players versus quantity of players, here are the teams in ideal positions for bringing in the best class in the '24 cycle after the summer session.