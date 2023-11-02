UFC 295: Head-to-Toe Breakdown for Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

2 of 5

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

As we've already covered, Prochazka and Pereira both do their best work on their feet. In fact, they are so proficient in that department that they seldom look to their grappling.

A great way to illustrate this is by looking at one stat in particular: Both guys have 100 percent takedown success rates in the UFC. If they were wrestlers, that would be an incredible distinction. However, the reason they both have such good takedown success rates is because they have each attempted just one takedown in the Octagon, and were successful on those lone attempts.

Interestingly, this could be the fight that forces one or both of them to use this seldom-seen part of their games. They're both such good strikers that dragging the fight to the mat could be a good strategy for either of them, if only to take the other guy's best weapons away.

It seems more likely that we see that strategy for Prochazka who, despite trying just one takedown in the Octagon, has a lot more MMA experience than Pereira, and has presumably spent more time honing his wrestling as a result.

That's also the reason we're giving him the edge in the wrestling department here.