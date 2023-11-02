UFC 295: Head-to-Toe Breakdown for Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex PereiraNovember 2, 2023
UFC 295: Head-to-Toe Breakdown for Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira
Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira will soon have the opportunity to bring some sorely needed order to the UFC light heavyweight division.
The pair will collide in the main event of UFC 295 on November 11, which marks the promotion's annual return to New York City's hallowed Madison Square Garden. The winner will claim the vacant light heavyweight title, which has been tossed around like a hot potato for the last few years.
The trouble began when Prochazka, who became the champion with a thrilling submission win over Glover Teixeira in June of 2022, vacated the throne after suffering a serious injury in training.
The UFC then called upon top contenders Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev to fight for Prochazka's former spot, but their December 2022 matchup ended in a draw, meaning no champion was crowned.
Because Blachowicz and Ankalaev's fight was a bit slow-paced, the UFC then booked a January fight between Teixeira and Jamahal Hill, with the vacant title once again up for grabs. Hill won that fight by decision, only to vacate the title himself after suffering an injury similar to Prochazka's.
The good news is that, by that time, Prochazka was nearly recovered.
The former champion will make his long-awaited return to action against Pereira, a former middleweight champ who this summer debuted at light heavyweight with a close decision win over Blachowicz.
Keep scrolling to see how the two former champs match up on paper, and for our best guess as to who leaves the cage as the new light heavyweight champ.
Striking
Both Prochazka and Pereira are strikers first and foremost. The proof is in their records.
Prochazka has achieved a staggering 25 of his 29 wins by way of strikes, while Pereira has finished six of his eight wins that way. On the surface, that disparity suggests that Prochazka is the more proven knockout threat, but it ignores the fact that Pereira has spent the bulk of his career in high-level kickboxing competition, picking up 21 knockouts in 33 wins.
With so much kickboxing experience behind him, the Brazilian is one of the best strikers in the UFC—even when compared to a knockout threat like Prochazka. The stats reflect this. While Pereira lands slightly less significant strikes per minute than Prochazka (5.11 to 5.77), he has a better accuracy rate (62 percent to 55 percent), and a better defense rate (51 percent to 40 percent). He also takes less punishment overall, absorbing an average of 3.7 significant strikes per minute to Prochazka's 5.4.
You can probably see where we're going with this. While Prochazka is an incredibly dangerous striker, and is 100 percent capable of knocking Pereira into another dimension in NYC, there is no question that he's the slightly less refined striker on paper.
Edge: Pereira
Wrestling
As we've already covered, Prochazka and Pereira both do their best work on their feet. In fact, they are so proficient in that department that they seldom look to their grappling.
A great way to illustrate this is by looking at one stat in particular: Both guys have 100 percent takedown success rates in the UFC. If they were wrestlers, that would be an incredible distinction. However, the reason they both have such good takedown success rates is because they have each attempted just one takedown in the Octagon, and were successful on those lone attempts.
Interestingly, this could be the fight that forces one or both of them to use this seldom-seen part of their games. They're both such good strikers that dragging the fight to the mat could be a good strategy for either of them, if only to take the other guy's best weapons away.
It seems more likely that we see that strategy for Prochazka who, despite trying just one takedown in the Octagon, has a lot more MMA experience than Pereira, and has presumably spent more time honing his wrestling as a result.
That's also the reason we're giving him the edge in the wrestling department here.
Edge: Prochazka
Submissions
We don't see much of Prochazka and Pereira's submission games either. Both have attempted just one submission in the Octagon—Prochazka against Teixeira, and Pereira against Blachowicz—the key difference is that Prochazka's attempt was successful. In fact, it earned him the light heavyweight title. The fact that his title-winning submission came against Teixeira, a battle-tested BJJ black belt, makes that feat all the more impressive.
Prochazka also has two submission wins that predate his move to the UFC, which further suggests that he is probably the more skilled jiu jitsu practitioner too. And again, he's simply been doing doing MMA for longer, which implies he's been practicing that facet of the game longer.
There is still a lot of mystery surrounding both of their ground games, but we've got to give the edge to the guy who has actually won fights by submission.
Edge: Prochazka
X-Factors
Prochazka's X-Factor: The injury and the layoff
It was a serious shoulder injury that forced Prochazka to vacate the light heavyweight throne last year, and it has extended what would have been a routine break between fights to a layoff of roughly a year and a half. That's a long time to be away from the game, especially if you spent a lot of it recovering from injury.
It's not like Pereira has been sitting on the sidelines either. He's been very active, squeezing three fights into the last year, which means his timing and rhythm should be on point—which may not be the case for the returning Prochazka.
Pereira's X-Factor: The Teixeira connection
We've talked a lot about Glover Teixeira in this breakdown because he's Prochazka's most recent opponent. However, he is also one of Pereira's chief coaches and training partners, which could definitely be a factor in NYC.
Pereira is spending every day training with a guy who has spent almost 25 minutes in the cage with Prochazka, feeling the former champ's power and learning his tricks. He can impart all of that to Pereira, and provide extremely valuable insights as they put together a game plan for the fight.
Talk about an invaluable resource.
Prediction
This is a really difficult fight to make a prediction for, simply because both men are totally capable of scoring a highlight-reel knockout at any moment. When you factor in all of the mystery surrounding their ground games, it's even harder to predict what will happen when they're in the cage together.
When pressed, however, we've got to give it to Prochazka. He has proved he can win fights on the mat in the rare instances that fights aren't going his way on the feet, and against a relative grappling novice like Pereira, that could be a crucial advantage.
Look for some wild exchanges on the feet early on, and if it doesn't end there, expect Prochazka to lean on his grappling in the later rounds, at which point he should be able to lock something up against his fatiguing rival.
Prediction: Prochazka by submission, Rd. 4